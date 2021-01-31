Economic sabotage

Tales of attacks and deliberate disruption of businesses across the country by herdsmen have continued despite repeated promises by the Federal Government to check the menace. Last few days, some parts of the South West geo-political zone boiled over as quit notices were served on the herders in Ondo State and Ibarapa, Oyo State. The…

