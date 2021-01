David-Borha, Dlamini confirmed speakers at BusinessDay’s African Business Convention

Sola David-Borha, CEO (Africa Regions), Standard Bank Group, and Kuseni Dlamini, chairman of JSE-listed Massmart Limited, a leading African retail group operating 436 stores in 13 sub-Saharan Africa countries, have been confirmed among speakers at the African Business Convention (ABC) being organised by BusinessDay in February. The confirmed speakers join a line-up of business leaders…

