Covid-19: Nigeria to source $150m from SWF to fund June FAAC allocation

Nigeria will source some $150m from the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) to fund June Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) as the country it battles severe income shortage on account of ravaging impact of Covid-19 as well as oil price war between Russia and Iran.

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning announced this Monday in Abuja as part of fiscal measures to combat the of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

The Stabilisation Fund (SF), a component of the SWF managed by the Nigerians Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) is the smallest of the three pools of capital, under Management to act as a buffer against short-term macro-economic instability associated with considerable government revenues derived from hydrocarbon exports.

Ahmed said the intervention was.necessary as FAAC income’s and subsequent disbursements have consistently dropped since January 2020.

FAAC has come down from N700bn to N500b in March and is now being projected could drop to N400bn on the average over the next three to six months.

She said there are also proposals to access funds from the Islamic Development Bank, Wold Bank, as well as the Africa Development Bank (IDB).

She said the federal government aso expects the NLNG will fastrack its dividend to be used to augment FAAC.

…details shortly ..

ONYINYE NWACHUKWU