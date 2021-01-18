COVID-19: FG releases N10bn for local production of vaccines

The federal government, through the Ministry of Finance has released N10 billion to support local production of vaccines in Nigeria and has begun exploring options for its production in the country. This is as government said it has mandated the all the 774 local governments to carry out a minimum of 450 tests, as government…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login