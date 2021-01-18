BusinessDay
COVID-19: FG releases N10bn for local production of vaccines

.... says COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 20% in one week ... secures 270 million vaccines from African Union Initiative

and

The federal government, through the Ministry of Finance has released N10 billion to support local production of vaccines in Nigeria and has begun exploring options for its production in the country. This is as government said it has mandated the all the 774 local governments to carry out a minimum of 450 tests, as government…

