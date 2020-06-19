CBN hits banks again, debits N216bn from their accounts.

Nigeria’s central bank has collected 216 billion naira ($598 mln) from banks with excess cash holdings as part of measures to support the naira currency, banking sources told Reuters on Friday

The naira has come under intense pressure in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic, a sharp fall in the price of oil – Nigeria’s main export – and departing foreign investors, causing a large financing gap.

The currency has been hitting new lows on the over-the-counter spot and black markets since March after the central bank adjusted its official rate, implying a 15% devaluation, to absorb the impact of an oil price crash.

The naira traded at 385 on the official market this week, weaker than a quoted rate of 361, backed by the central bank.