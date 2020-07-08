Breaking: COVID-19: FG reverses schools resumption, stops WASSCE

The Federal Government has reversed its earlier decision on school resumption.

It also said no school would participate in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) earlier scheduled for August 5 to September 5.

The examination was postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education, had on Monday announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations would take place between August and September.

But speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Education Adamu Adamu said Nigerian schools would not reopen any time soon until it is safe to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said final year students preparing for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) would not be allowed to return to school contrary to earlier announcement.

Adamu stated that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) cannot determine the resumption date of schools for Nigeria.

He said he would rather have Nigerian students lose an academic year than expose them to danger.

