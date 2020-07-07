BREAKING: Buhari suspends Magu as EFCC chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, reports BBC.

Magu was drilled on Monday by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) over allegations of corruption.

He was later detained at the headquarters of the Force Criminal Investigations Department in Abuja where he spent the night.

A source close to the police told BusinessDay on Tuesday that Magu was detained to stop him from damaging documents meant for investigation. The source said Magu may spend a second night in detention as the evidence against him is so overwhelming and he would find it very difficult to deny the evidence.