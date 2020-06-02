BusinessDay
Breaking: Buhari meets Adesina, AfDB President

Buhari lists achievements on economy, others as administration marks 5th anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday  met with the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adesina has been at the centre of allegations of impropriety at the financial institution, leading to an inquiry on him by the Bank’s Ethics Committee.

The embattled Bank President had responded, point-by-point, to the 16 allegations made anonymously against him to the Ethics Committee.

The Committee cleared the AfDB President, but the United States Department of Treasury dismissed the verdict, calling for an independent investigation of the allegations against Adesina.

AfDB, a regional multilateral institution, is owned by African countries but the US is a major investor.

Nigerian and other African leaders have been rallying support for Adesina who is completing his five-year-tenure but is entitled to another term.

Details later…

