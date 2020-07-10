BREAKING: Buhari approves Magu’s suspension

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Abubakar Malami (SAN), Attorney-General of the Federation, confirmed this in a statement by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, on Friday.

The statement said approval of Magu’s immediate suspension was to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman EFCC in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws,” the statement said.