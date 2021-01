Buratai, others resign as Buhari appoints new service chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new service chiefs. They are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff. A presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the appointment…