Boris Johnson out of intensive care says Downing Street

Boris Johnson has been released from intensive care onto a hospital ward, Number 10 has said.
A Downing Street spokesman said: “The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.
“He is in extremely good spirits.”
The PM has spent three nights in intensive care at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital after he was admitted on Sunday night with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.
Comments are closed.