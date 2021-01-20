BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Benefits of 2020 Finance Act for manufacturers, SMEs, consumers

… but poor awareness threat to impact

Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Finance Bill, 2020 into law alongside the 2021 Appropriation Bill

From individuals to households, businesses (small and big) and the manufacturing sector, the Finance Act 2020 passed into law last year, has growth incentives for many economic agents in Nigeria. The Finance Act, which reviews and introduces over 80 amendments to 14 different laws, took effect January 1, 2021, and is expected to set the…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.