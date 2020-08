Arsenal skipper, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, scored twice to the Gunners secure a 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday for a record-extending 14th crown in the competition – and a spot in next season’s Europa League. Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea the dream start, but the Blues unravelled after Aubameyang was brought…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE