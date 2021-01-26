BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

AfCFTA throws up real estate opportunities, but patient capital needed

real estate

Besides facilitating job creation and greater competitiveness of African micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement has also thrown up opportunities for real estate investors. But these investors should be those with patient capital and long-term view of the property market. AfCFTA, a trade bloc created as a…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.