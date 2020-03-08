2 die as Keystone Bank building, fence  collapse in Lagos

A 35-year man identified Ezekiel Ajibola has been pulled out dead from the rubble of a collapsed building housing a branch of Keystone Bank in Palmgrove area of Lagos State.

Officials of the Lagos State State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were still carrying rescue operation at the site as of the time of filing in this story.

According to LASEMA, the building was undergoing some renovation when it collapsed on the construction workers on the evening of Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The trapped, adult male labourer, Ajibola, was extracted from beneath the collapsed structure by the combined effort of the LASEMA Rescue Unit and Lagos State Fire Service, with the aid of the agency’s light rescue equipment

“Upon arrival at the scene of the collapsed one-storey building belonging to Keystone Bank while was undergoing being renovation, it was discovered that an adult male labourer lost his life.

“The trapped adult male commodity, Ajibola, aged 35 years has been recovered from under the collapsed structure by the combined effort of the Lagos State Rescue Team with the aid of light rescue equipment and handed over to police officers from Pedro Station,” LASEMA said.

In a similar development, a female adult has reportedly lost her life following a collapsed fence within the abbatior complex at Oko-Oba area of Agege, Lagos. Her remains were to have been moved to the Nigeria Police (Abbatior Division).

The partially collapsed fence was alleged to be responsible for the death of the female victim and injuries sustained by four others who were said to be at a proximal distance to her along same fence.

“Report has it a fence collapsed within the abbatoir from the other piece led to the loss of life of an adult female, while four other victims sustained minor injuries.

“Investigation conducted revealed illegal shanties built behind the fence led to the incident,” said Nosa Okunbor, spokesperson of LASEMA.