We are creating global real estate opportunities for Nigerians – Albert, Loft & Keys CEO

Austin Ugochukwu Albert is a real estate investor, former banker, forex trader and astute entrepreneur. In this interview with Odinaka Anudu, BusinessDay’s deputy editor (news), he speaks about his journey into entrepreneurship, real estate, forex trading, among others, stating that Nigerians have the opportunity to tap the international real estate market.

Could you share a bit about your personal journey and how your experiences have shaped who you are today?

Chief Austin Albert Ugochukwu is someone who has been shaped by a journey filled with both sweet and challenging moments. Growing up in a humble background, I was raised by parents who were strict and deeply disciplined.

Those formative years taught me invaluable lessons about perseverance and the importance of resilience. My mother’s words, ‘Tough times don’t last, but tough people do,’ became my guiding mantra and helped me develop a strength that has been crucial in my life and career.

Fighting against poverty and overcoming various obstacles has been a significant part of my journey. It wasn’t always easy, but maintaining a positive mindset and a relentless determination allowed me to push through even the toughest times. These experiences have shaped who I am today and made me someone who values hard work, resilience, and the belief that challenges are opportunities in disguise.

Through this journey, I’ve learned that success isn’t just about reaching the top but about how you navigate the path there. It’s about holding onto your values, staying true to your purpose, and using every experience as a stepping stone toward growth. This perspective has not only influenced my approach to business and leadership but has also reinforced the importance of staying grounded and committed to making a positive impact.

Your entrepreneurial journey has been widely discussed. Can you walk us through your transition from being an employee to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

My journey from being an employee to embracing entrepreneurship was fueled by a mix of curiosity and a strong desire to take control of my financial future.

While working in the banking industry, I gained a deep understanding of how money moves and how financial markets operate. But there was always this itch for something more, something more dynamic and hands-on, where I could directly influence my financial growth.

That’s when forex trading and real estate ventures caught my attention. It offered the perfect blend of challenge and opportunity, allowing me to engage with the markets on my own terms. The learning curve was steep, requiring a solid grasp of global economics, but that only made it more exciting. The idea of making strategic decisions and seeing immediate results was incredibly motivating. So, I took the plunge into entrepreneurship, became certified as a bureau de change operator, and later expanded into real estate, focusing on creating comfortable homes for buyers. I haven’t looked back since. It’s been a rewarding journey where I’ve been able to apply everything I learned in banking while enjoying the freedom to chart my own course. This transition has not only

been about financial growth but also about the deep satisfaction of building something from the ground up, something that’s truly my own and positively impacts the lives of others.

What were the key turning points or challenges during this transition?

The transition into entrepreneurship had its fair share of turning points and challenges. One of the key moments was deciding to step away from the stability of a banking career to venture into something entirely new. It was both

thrilling and terrifying to leave behind a steady paycheck for the uncertainty of running my own business.

Another major challenge was navigating the steep learning curve in forex trading and real estate. Although I had a strong foundation from my banking days, applying that knowledge in these new fields required a different approach. Understanding the intricacies of global markets and then diving into the world of real estate where I aimed to build comfortable homes for buyers was a whole new ballgame. There were times when things didn’t go as planned,

and I had to quickly adapt and find solutions. But these challenges ultimately became turning points, pushing me to grow, learn, and refine my strategies.

Overcoming these hurdles has made the journey incredibly rewarding, and each challenge has only strengthened my resolve to build something meaningful from the ground up.

Loft & Keys has made significant strides in the international market. Could you discuss your strategy for global expansion and the specific markets you are targeting next? Also, how do you plan to navigate the complexities of these new markets?

Expanding Loft & Keys Properties into the international market, particularly in Dubai, has been an exciting journey. Our strategy for global expansion is centered around understanding the specific needs of each market and forging strong partnerships with local giants like Binghatti, Emaar, and Damac. We chose Dubai for its dynamic real estate landscape and its demand for luxurious, well-designed homes, an area where our expertise truly shines.

One of our key strategies has been to thoroughly research and grasp the cultural and economic nuances of Dubai before making any moves. This has allowed us to tailor our offerings to fit local preferences and adhere to the region’s regulations, ensuring a smooth entry into the market.

Looking ahead, we are focused on further strengthening our presence in Dubai while exploring other emerging markets in other regions. Navigating the complexities of these new markets will require the same careful approach, partnering with local experts, adapting to regional regulations, and staying flexible to changing economic conditions.

By staying true to our core values of quality and customer satisfaction, and by leveraging our experience and these strategic partnerships, we’re confident in our ability to continue growing and succeeding on the global stage.

As an active player in the foreign exchange market, how would you describe its profitability? What major challenges have you encountered, and how have you managed them?

The foreign exchange market can be highly profitable, but it’s not without its challenges. The potential to earn is significant, especially when you understand the market dynamics and can make informed decisions. However, it’s a double-edged sword. Forex is also incredibly volatile, and the same fluctuations that can lead to gains can just as easily result in losses.

One of the major challenges I’ve faced is managing the emotional aspect of trading. The market’s ups and downs can be intense, and it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement or panic. To manage this, I’ve had to develop a disciplined approach, sticking to my strategies and not letting emotions drive my decisions.

Another challenge has been staying updated with global economic trends, as

these can have a huge impact on currency values. This requires continuous learning and staying informed, which can be time-consuming but is absolutely necessary.

Overall, while forex can be profitable, it requires a solid understanding of the market, a disciplined mindset, and the ability to manage risks effectively. The rewards are there, but they come with a need for careful planning and constant vigilance.

Strategic partnerships are crucial in any business. Can you elaborate on your journey to securing these partnerships and the impact they’ve had on your company’s growth?

Securing strategic partnerships has been a pivotal part of my entrepreneurial journey. Initially, as I transitioned into forex trading and later expanded into real estate, I quickly realised that I couldn’t do it all alone. Building trustworthy relationships became essential.

In the early days, I focused on connecting with people who shared my vision and values. This meant a lot of networking, reaching out to potential partners, and sometimes even facing rejection. But each connection taught me something valuable. For example, partnering with financial experts helped me navigate the complexities of forex trading, while collaborations with architects and contractors were crucial when I moved into real estate, ensuring that I could deliver high-quality, comfortable homes for buyers.

These partnerships have had a profound impact on my company’s growth. They’ve not only brought in expertise and resources but also opened up new opportunities that I wouldn’t have been able to access on my own. The trust

and mutual respect in these relationships have allowed my business to thrive, enabling me to focus on what I do best while relying on my partners for support in other areas.

Looking back, I can say that these strategic partnerships have been instrumental in shaping the success of my company. They’ve taught me the value of collaboration and shown me that when you find the right people to work with, your business can achieve so much more than you ever imagine

Nigerians often face challenges with international perception. How have you successfully navigated and overcome these obstacles in your dealings with global partners? What strategies have you found most effective in building trust and credibility?

Navigating the challenges of international perception as a Nigerian entrepreneur has been a journey of persistence and authenticity. I’ve found that the most effective way to overcome these obstacles is by consistently delivering on promises and building strong, transparent relationships with global partners.

In my dealings, especially in markets like Dubai, I’ve made it a priority to address any concerns upfront, providing clear and thorough communication at every step. This transparency has been crucial in building trust. Partnering with well-respected local companies like Binghatti, Emaar, and Damac has also helped reinforce credibility, as these collaborations signal a commitment to quality and reliability.

Another key strategy has been showcasing the successes and professionalism of Nigerian businesses. By highlighting the impact of Loft & Keys Properties, sharing client testimonials, and demonstrating our track record, I’ve been able to challenge and change preconceived notions.

Ultimately, I believe that trust is built through consistency. By delivering high-quality results and maintaining open, honest communication, I’ve been able to establish Loft & Keys Properties as a reputable player on the global stage, proving that Nigerian entrepreneurs can thrive and contribute meaningfully in international markets.

What inspired you to establish Loft & Keys? How does the company’s mission align with your broader vision as a business leader?

The inspiration to establish Loft & Keys Properties came from a deep passion for creating spaces that people can truly call home. After years of experience in the financial sector and a growing interest in real estate, I realised there was a significant gap in the market for high-quality, thoughtfully designed homes that cater to both local and international clients. This motivated me to start Loft & Keys, with the mission of delivering exceptional living experiences that go beyond just brick and mortar.

The company’s mission aligns perfectly with my broader vision as a business leader, which is to build lasting value through integrity, quality, and innovation.

I’ve always believed that a successful business is one that not only meets the immediate needs of its clients but also contributes positively to the communities it serves. At Loft & Keys, we strive to create homes that enhance the lives of our buyers, while also setting new standards for excellence in the real estate industry.

By focusing on quality, transparency, and client satisfaction, Loft & Keys embodies my vision of a company that is both impactful and sustainable; one that doesn’t just follow trends but leads with purpose and a commitment to making a difference in the lives of our clients and partners.

What opportunities do you see for Nigerians in the international real estate market? Are there significant challenges, and how can they be mitigated?

The international real estate market presents a wealth of opportunities for

Nigerians, driven by a growing global demand for innovative and high-quality living spaces. Nigerians have the chance to leverage their unique perspectives and expertise to make meaningful contributions to this market. Our diverse experiences and entrepreneurial spirit can offer fresh insights and approaches that resonate on a global scale.

However, there are significant challenges, such as overcoming preconceived notions and navigating complex regulatory environments. To mitigate these challenges, it’s crucial to build strong, transparent relationships with global partners and to demonstrate a consistent track record of excellence. By aligning with reputable local firms and adhering to international standards, Nigerian businesses can build credibility and trust.

Additionally, showcasing successful projects and emphasising the high quality and reliability of Nigerian ventures can help change perceptions. Investing in understanding and adapting to local market needs, while maintaining clear and open communication, can also help overcome obstacles and open doors to new opportunities. Also by staying committed to delivering outstanding results and fostering genuine partnerships, Nigerians can carve out a significant and respected presence in the international real estate market.

With Nigerian banks currently undergoing recapitalisation, what potential challenges or opportunities do you foresee for the banking sector during this period?

The recapitalisation of Nigerian banks is indeed a significant and positive step towards strengthening the financial sector. This move aims to bolster the banks’ financial stability and enhance their capacity to handle risks, which is crucial for maintaining confidence in the banking system.

From my perspective, this recapitalisation presents several opportunities. It can lead to improved financial health and greater resilience among banks, enabling them to better support economic activities and lend more effectively to businesses and individuals. Additionally, it can drive innovation and improve the quality of banking services as banks seek to attract and retain customers in a more competitive environment.

However, there are also potential challenges to consider. The process of

recapitalisation can be complex and may involve significant adjustments for banks, including restructuring and meeting new regulatory requirements. This could strain resources and impact short-term profitability. Additionally, there may be concerns about how these changes will affect small and medium-sized enterprises that rely on banking services.

Overall, while there are challenges to navigate, the recapitalisation of Nigerian banks is a positive step towards building a more robust and competitive banking sector. By addressing these challenges effectively, banks can seize the opportunities for growth and contribute to a more stable and dynamic financial environment.

Nigeria is currently facing a forex crunch. In your opinion, what are the root causes of this issue? What solutions do you believe could address this challenge effectively?

The forex crunch Nigeria is experiencing is a complex issue with several root causes. One major factor is the imbalance between foreign exchange supply and demand. With limited forex reserves and high demand for foreign currency due to imports, overseas investments, and other needs, the supply just isn’t keeping up. This creates pressure on the market and drives up the cost of foreign exchange.

Another significant cause is the reliance on oil exports, which heavily impacts our forex reserves. Fluctuations in oil prices can lead to inconsistent forex inflows, exacerbating the crunch.

To address these challenges, we need several approaches such as: Diversification of the economy: reduction of dependence on oil by investing in other sectors like agriculture, technology, and manufacturing can help balance the demand for forex. By boosting exports in these areas, we can create a more stable inflow of foreign currency.

We also need to improve forex management. Implementing more efficient forex management strategies and enhancing transparency in the allocation of foreign exchange can help ensure that available resources are used more effectively.

It is also vital to encourage foreign investment. Creating a more favorable environment for foreign investors can attract additional forex inflows. This includes addressing regulatory hurdles, improving infrastructure, and ensuring political stability.

Supporting local industries to reduce the need for imports can help ease the demand for foreign currency. Investing in infrastructure and technology to boost local production will be crucial.

By addressing these root causes with targeted strategies, we can work towards a more stable forex environment and support sustainable economic growth for Nigeria.