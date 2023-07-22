Adesakin seeks support for women entrepreneurs

Sola Adesakin, a financial expert, is seeking support for women entrepreneurs across Africa to drive growth and entrepreneurship on the continent.

She made this known during her keynote address at the Cherie Blair Foundation 100,000 Women Campaign Event held recently in London, UK.

Adesakin, a Forbes Coaches Council member urged the international business community and other relevant stakeholders should give priority to women entrepreneurs in line with what Cherie Blair Foundation has done remarkably across Africa for several years.

“It’s quite commendable that the foundation has raised over £ 10 million and directly supported 100,274 women entrepreneurs across low and middle-income countries including Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya from 2019 -2022,” she said.

“I know is an extraordinary achievement,” Adesakin who is also the convener of Smart Stewards Summit said.

She revealed that she has been a part of the foundation’s Road-to-Growth Programme and is now a mentor, calling on other women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the initiative.

Also speaking, Cherie Blair, and Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, both commended Adesakin for her well-articulated delivery, her participation in the Foundation, and her mentoring commitment as a means of paying it forward.

Adesakin’s success story in the financial space epitomizes the indomitable spirit of female entrepreneurs who are often confronted with unique obstacles such as gender stereotypes, limited access to financing, and a scarcity of mentorship opportunities.

The chartered accountant who also runs a not-for-profit organisation for women, the FRUIT (Female Relationship Unveiling Inspiring Truth Foundation), explained that it was a privilege to be included in the company of individuals and international business leaders committed to advancing the equal rights of women on a global scale.

Her active involvement in the Cherie Blair Foundation’s Road to Growth and Mentoring Initiatives exemplifies her resilience and determination to overcome these challenges.