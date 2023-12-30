NiMet will commercialise its meteorological data to improve revenue – DG

Charles Anosike, Director-General/CEO, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) in this interview with John Osadolor, managing editor and Cynthia Egboboh, correspondent, BusinessDay, spoke on many issues affecting the agency. He also spoke on his plans for the staff, quest for partnership with the private sector as well as NiMet’s contribution to national economic development.

What is NiMet’s core mission and its impact across various economic sectors?

NiMet, as an integral government entity, focuses on observing, gathering, and distributing critical weather and climate data. Our services span across various sectors, including oil and gas, marine, and agriculture.

Essentially, we’re dedicated to collecting, processing, and disseminating climate information to bolster socio-economic activities in Nigeria.

How does the work NiMet do impact on different sectors of the economy?

Yes, let me give you a little breakdown, every year we unveil seasonal climate prediction (SCP), giving people a big picture of what is coming in the year. So, after that we are tasked to disseminate and downscale this information to end users. For example, end users are farmers. So, we work so hard to provide early warning to farmers and also guide them to understand what to do.

We do impact based-forecasting, meaning that we rather than just providing the forecast we also provide you and make you understand what the weather will do, what the forecast will do. So, we ensure that farmers receive this information, downscale it to the level that they understand how to improve their decision- making so that they can plan with regard to the seedlings, with regard to labour, with regard to whether they have to borrow money, and manage the farming cycle and also to ensure and improve their preparedness and ability to respond to climate extremities that we have predicted.

The same goes to marine. You know the coastal line, meteorological data is critical to the safety and navigation in the operations in the marine sector. We work with Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), we work with National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and the new federal ministry of marine and blue economy .We actually contribute to the safety of waterways and the coastline.

For obvious reasons meteorological data is fundamental to the safety of aviation. The atmospheric condition determines the lift up and landing, and also it gives you the detail analysis if you want to establish an airport.

The aviation industry is highly regulated. We follow the regulations set out by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and I can tell you that NiMet was critical in the last audit of Nigeria by the ICAO. Same goes to the building and construction industry. We also provide meteorological data because the building and construction industry is also exposed to flooding, so we provide information with regard to that.

Basically, we touch on all sectors of the economy and it is very important to note that sometimes even when inflation affects us, we forget that climate change is also a source of inflation. If you remember last year that we had flood, the whole country was almost flooded. Farm lands were destroyed. People were blaming governments, unconscious to them, not knowing that this is an effect of climate change. So, in a nutshell, that is what we do.

Meteorology, a field with a history dating back to 1887, still hasn’t achieved the recognition and respect it deserves. My focus is on demonstrating the real-world value of weather and climate information.

As the new DG/CEO of Nimet, what innovative directions are you planning to take the agency?

As the new leader of Nimet, I am truly excited about the potential of Nimet, given our incredible pool of talent. My primary goal is to enhance the well-being of our meteorologists and support staff while effectively integrating and commercialising meteorological data.

Engaging the private sector tops my list. It’s crucial they see the value in, and commit to, our climate change initiatives. This includes sponsoring our events and supporting our daily forecasts. I’m eager to get them on board and involved.

To kickstart your initiatives effectively, what key steps are you prioritising?

Engaging the private sector is a crucial first step. I plan to actively seek their involvement and support by demonstrating the importance and value of our climate change initiatives. We also look forward to securing sponsorships for our events and garner support for our daily forecasts. It’s all about getting the private sector on board and invested in our mission.

Is your partnership with the private sector primarily aimed at funding forecasts or ensuring effective data dissemination to the grassroots?

Our partnerships serve a dual purpose: funding forecasts and facilitating efficient data dissemination. For instance, if a company like United Nigeria Airlines sponsors our weather forecasts, they may provide us with 100 tickets annually to reach grassroots communities.

We collaborate with private sector entities, such as network providers, who share our goal of reaching remote areas. In return, they support us, boosting our visibility and enabling us to approach grassroots initiatives with greater confidence, commitment, and enthusiasm.ible online, dedicated to keeping you informed.

With annual flooding a persistent issue, what innovative approaches will NiMet adopt in 2024 to mitigate flood-related damages?

NiMet has consistently provided seasonal climate predictions, working closely with agencies like NIHSA to forecast floods. The challenge, however, lies in disseminating this information across Nigeria’s vast landscape, especially to rural areas. Our efforts largely rely on partnerships due to budget constraints and the sheer scale of the task.

Enhancing our resources, increasing internal revenue generation, and attracting private sector support are crucial. We already have significant international partnerships, such as with the United Nations FAO, to ensure that vital information reaches those most in need, like farmers.

Our focus now is on impact-based forecasting. This means not only predicting weather patterns but also offering precise, actionable advice to both the public and the government on managing flooding.

We are planning to unveil our next seasonal climate prediction soon, which should highlight the importance of meteorological data. Hopefully, you will cover it and then you will begin to understand the level of importance to attach to meteorological data. Sometimes, because it’s scientific, it is not so attractive to people, that is why we do the dissemination. Iit is not just enough for us to provide you early warning, we want you to understand what to do.

Also, we noticed that despite our efforts, there’s a gap in public understanding of this data. To bridge this, we’re broadcasting information through radio and television, and even translating it into local languages like Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, and soon, Pidgin English. Our goal is to strengthen collaborations and engage more stakeholders and private entities to support us in what we do and amplify our impact.

How do you plan to leverage NIMET staff’s skills and talents to fulfill the organisation’s goals effectively?

My goal is to evolve our scientists’ approach, encouraging them to broaden their perspective. It’s about more than just data; it’s about understanding the interconnectivity of our work with the real world. Imagine a scientist not just crunching numbers, but thinking like a farmer, understanding their needs and challenges. When they analyze weather patterns, I want them to see beyond the data, to the farmer relying on this forecast, to the mariner whose day depends on this information.

It’s a shift from just quantitative analysis to a deeper understanding of human behavior, the nuances of resistance, fear, and trust. This understanding is vital for effective impact-based forecasting and early warnings, which are essential not just for us but for every individual whose life and livelihood we touch.

Has your extensive background in the private sector and academia, along with your experience in leadership and ICT, prepare you for this role? Can you explain your strategy for bridging the gap between scientific knowledge at NiMet and its commercial potential?

Yes. With over 25 years of experience in both the private sector and academia, I bring a unique blend of practical and theoretical expertise to the table. My doctoral research focused on the sustainability efforts of an oil and gas company in the Niger Delta, specifically addressing environmental degradation—an experience that laid the groundwork for my understanding of climate change issues.

Furthermore, my academic qualifications, including a master’s degree in Information Technology and IT Project Management, bolster my background. During my time in Abuja, I had the privilege of designing and revitalising the Aso Rock Data Centre, showcasing my proficiency in ICT.

In essence, my diverse experience equips me to comprehend human behavior, adapt my leadership style as needed, and navigate the various levels of competence within the scientific realm effectively.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that society often undervalues knowledge, which can demotivate scientists and lead to disconnection. Addressing this issue is at the core of my agenda, as I believe that the welfare of scientists is paramount.

To achieve this, we won’t solely rely on increased government funding. Instead, we’ll work on enhancing our revenue generation through strategic partnerships, such as our successful collaborations with NIMASA and NIWA during my tenure as the director of applied meteorological services. These partnerships allowed us to provide tailored weather products and services to diverse sectors.

Regarding your second question, we already have a robust commercial department within the directorate of finance. However, my role now is to improve their understanding of the unique challenges of marketing meteorological data. Synergy between the commercial and scientific teams is crucial, as there should be no silos. If the commercial department thrives, it directly benefits the scientists, and vice versa. Together, they can enrich each other’s knowledge and improve the marketing of meteorological data—a task distinct from marketing conventional products.

What are the key achievements you want to be remembered for during your tenure?

My goal is to create tangible value during my time here. This means enhancing the accuracy of our meteorological predictions, ensuring efficient information dissemination, and ultimately empowering individuals and the agency through improved agricultural planning and productivity. I want to leave a legacy where the agency’s staff can say, “This leader revitalised our use of meteorological data and improved our overall well-being.”

During this festive season, what advice do you have for airline operators and passengers?

For airline operators, maintaining solid relationships and utilising pilot briefing rooms at airports are essential. Given the regulated nature of the industry, prioritising meteorological data is crucial to ensure their operations remain stable. We are fully integrated with the aviation industry to support them.

As for regular citizens, I strongly recommend paying attention to weather forecasts and advisories. We provide daily forecasts on NTA and Channels TV, as well as through our app and website, offering tailored weather and climate forecasts for three to ten days. However, it’s important to consider human behavior – trust in government is often low.

To address this, we must strengthen trust through direct, one-on-one information dissemination, which is more effective than relying solely on websites or television.

In addition, a significant portion of the population, including over 70 million farmers, lacks access to television. To reach them, we are exploring alternative channels such as radio. Our ultimate goal is to provide early warnings for all, a critical component of achieving SDG Climate Action. This mission is paramount to our work.

With the harmattan haze upon us, what’s your expert advice for the public?

Stay informed! Our advice is constantly updated based on scientific forecasts. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution because weather conditions can change rapidly. Check our forecasts regularly, especially if you have travel plans. You will know whether you should leave early, before the rain or the cloud or the haze. You should also follow us on social media like Facebook to stay in the loop. We’re fully accessible

