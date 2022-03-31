Nigerians must support INEC to deliver in 2023 – Sentonji

David Sentonji is the member representing Badagry Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly. He is the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security. In this exclusive interview with INOBONG IWOK, he assesses the state of the nation, the chances of APC in 2023 general election, among other issues. Excerpts:

What is your take on the signing into law of the amended Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari?

It is a very positive development, you know people are yearning for changes in the electoral system and these changes are needed. If you look, we are in a modern world now, where people use ATMs to withdraw money and people believe that when you use electronic systems, snatching of ballot boxes and some of these issues would be minimised greatly.

You see what happened in Anambra State, during one of the gubernatorial primary elections; a party candidate scored more votes than he had in the main election.

I believe to a great extent this new amendment would reflect the will of the people and other anomalies can be checked and results would be released on time.

But the issue of amendment of certain clauses is generating controversy. Is this necessary at this point?

This is democracy. The President can come up with his idea and the legislature has the prerogative to say yes or no to the proposal that is being sought.

Law-making is a dynamic process, as society improves we would keep improving our laws to make it better. The world is a dynamic process as the society is changing and the electoral law would be amended to reflect these changes. Well, I believed the shortcoming that is noticed would be amended in future.

The National Assembly has said the amendment they did is what they want; I believed we would continue to amend our laws to make it bigger. This amendment is what would take us through 2023 general election.

Observers say that APC may be consumed by an internal crisis leading up to 2023; we saw that leading up to the convention. What is your take?

For now, APC is the biggest political party in Nigeria and Africa. So, you don’t expect everything to just be rosy all the time. It is normal in political parties for people to disagree, agree, and there to be crises here and there, but it would be settled among us as in house issues.

Differences are nothing abnormal in politics, you called it a crisis; for me it can happen as long as people conformed to the rule in the party. I think we would emerge a stronger group ahead of the 2023 general elections.

I can tell you that APC would produce the next president of the country next year and that would be Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, our national leader would emerge the presidential candidate and APC would win.

Do you sincerely think APC deserves to come back in 2023?

Yes, we have not done badly, APC deserves to come back in 2023; I am sure some Nigerians would admit that.

The issue of insecurity is being handled; it was worse during the Goodluck Jonathan era when a particular part of the country was taken over by Boko Haram. So, let’s look at it from a global perspective and from what they have done.

For example, our economy depends on global oil price and we know that it is not in our hands to determine. Nigerians know that only people can deliver them. Even the PDP that ruled for 16 years what did they do? I am optimistic about the chances of APC in 2023.

Your second term in the House is rounding off, how are you impacting your constituency?

I have done a lot for my people in my constituency in the last four years, my people are happy with me. They want me to come back to the House for another four years and some of the leaders prevailed on me to consider coming back for a third term in the House.

When INEC lifts the ban on political activities I would, but for now I have not given them feedback. In recent times, I have done a lot; my flagship project is constructing a block of six classrooms in my constituency. I did that solely through my efforts; it was commissioned by the Speaker and several lawmakers were around during the commissioning.

When I assumed office, I went round my constituency and saw that several of the schools had infrastructure gaps. I also facilitated several projects; for example in Olorundare LCDA before I came to the House they had only two secondary schools, can you imagine that now they have more secondary schools. In the last few years I have facilitated the building of more schools.

What is your take on debate about zoning of the presidency, especially the clamour by the South East that it is their turn to rule?

We are all Nigerians and for peace to reign we have an understanding that the presidency should move across all the major regions in the country.

The Western and Northern regions have produced the president, but the western Nigeria has been so supportive of the APC in winning election for the APC in the Southwest.

So, how do you want to compensate them? The other region that is clamouring for the president, what is their contribution for the victory of APC so far? The west has supported APC. It is only fair for the western part of the country to produce the president for their contribution.

I believe the next president must come from western part of Nigeria and Asiwaju should be the president and we are working assiduously to make sure he wins.

It is only right and fair that the South-West should get the presidency, because we have contributed towards the growth of APC more than any region.

Don’t you think we need a younger candidate, considering the rigour of the office?

That is not something to worry about for me, is he going to carry a block? This is brain work. So, what are you talking about? This is a man who is moving around, delivering lectures and consulting across the country. Look at America, the President is moving about, he is in his 70s too and very agile.

What is the difference with Tinubu’s own? He is strong and moving about; what Tinubu is doing at his age I can assure you that some people can’t even do.

It is not just to talk; he would make a good president for the country. He looks very healthy; look at him moving from one state to another. I don’t know what else you need to be president other than that.

Do you have confidence in INEC delivering next year?

There is no cause for alarm. Look at what they did in Anambra: the election was free and fair; it is for us to continue to support them. I am confident that they will do a good job in 2023.

I think the recent amended Electoral Act would strengthen their performance. I have faith in them, they are Nigerians and they know the implication of not giving us free and fair election next year. I want to believe INEC is out to do what is right.

What are the major bills passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly in recent times?

The House has passed some many laws, we are the best in the country and we are doing a lot for the country. I strongly believe we are on top of the game in Lagos state House of Assembly. We have a good manager; I mean the Speaker and we are very happy with him. He is the longest-serving lawmaker; we encourage him to continue that is why Lagos is ahead of other states in terms of legislation.

Why are you seeking a third term in the House, why not give other people a chance?

You know the older the wine the better. In the legislative House it is the longer you stay the more experienced you are. Experience matters a lot and people are already clamouring for me to come back to the House, I want to leverage on that to continue to do what they asked me to do for them.