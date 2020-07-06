N20bn tomato processing factory underscores Gbfoods’ commitment to Nigeria—egbe, country manager

VINCENT EGBE is Gbfoods Nigeria’s country manager. In this interview with ODINAKA ANUDU, Egbe talks about the company’s N20 billion fully integrated tomato processing factory in Nigeria, support from governments and host communities, job creation and futu

Tell us about Gbfoods and your role in the company? e are part of GBfoods Africa, which is owned by Gbfoods Europe (a large Spanish foods group) and Helios Investment Partners (a Nigerian-owned private equity firm, based in London, with over $3billion in assets under management).

Since inception about 83 years ago, “celebrating local flavours” has remained our key driving force. Through tasty and authentic food with a local touch, we have ensured that families in over 50 countries including Nigeria share memorable moments around good food.

WWhen did you enter the Nigerian market? Gbfoods has been doing business in Africa for over 40 years and our brands have been in the Nigerian market for over 20 years.

What are your main product offerings?

Our main product offerings cut across taste enhancers, tomato pastes, food dressing and spreads. The key brands of the company in Nigeria include: Gino, Bama and Jago. Under these brands, we manufacture a wide range of top quality products that make the lives of many Nigerian families easier. Products under our brands include Gino Tomatoes Mix, Gino Pepper Onion, Gino Thyme, Gino Curry, Gino Chicken and Beef Cubes. Others are Bama Mayonnaise and Jago Mayonnaise. These products meet local culinary tastes and offer the best-in-class and healthy ingredients for the Nigerian cuisine.

You recently committed N20bn to building a fully integrated tomato processing plant in Nigeria. Tell us more about the plant.

A tomato processing plant is where fresh tomatoes are converted into various other products besides using them as vegetables. This involves products like tomato concentrate which is a key component for manufacturing tomato paste, and ketchup which we use in our daily meals.

Fully integrated plants like the one we have in Kebbi State usually house a tomato processing factory and an industrial tomato farm. An industrial farm would usually include drip irrigation systems, greenhouses, drip fertigation infrastructure, seeding robots, seedlings incubation chamber and agricultural machinery.

Why did Gbfoods make this commitment and how will it impact the tomato needs in Nigeria?

We identified a challenge and saw the need to address it. Nigeria is the largest producer of tomato in subSaharan Africa, responsible for 65 percent of tomatoes grown in West Africa, yet remains the largest global importer of tomato concentrate due to the absence of tomato processing factories in the country. Gbfoods’ tomato processing factory will see that tomato is produced and processed locally while local talents and expertise are employed. We will also ensure that the estimated 1.35 million tons of fresh tomatoes wasted each year are put to productive use.

Our factory is the second largest processing plant in Nigeria. It is the only fully integrated plant in ECOWAS – where the factory is fully backward integrated to our farm and dedicated out-growers. The output of the factory is expected to cover some of Gbfoods Nigeria’s concentrate processing needs. As we expand the farm, we expect to produce enough concentrate to meet our needs and supply other packaging companies or even export.

What was your criterion for choosing the location of the farm and the factory?

A key decider for the location was the fact that we needed a land with access to a constant source of water, enough to run an industrial farm sited on thousands hectares. We settled in Ngaski Local Government Area in Yauri Emirate because the land site is close to the river.

The farm is where we grow and harvest fresh tomatoes and it is responsible for a majority of the tomatoes used in production. The rest will come from smallholder farmers operating as out growers. The factory is where fresh tomatoes are processed into tomato concentrate used in producing the tomato paste we use in our kitchens.

Who are your partners? We have had tremendous support from the CBN as well as the Federal Government of Nigeria, Kebbi State Government, and the Emir of Yauri – for all of which we are deeply grateful.

What kind of support did you receive from your partners, especially the government?

The CBN, and in particular, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been very supportive in encouraging us and helping engage ministries, departments and agencies to reduce bottlenecks that might cause delays. Furthermore, we successfully applied for and obtained CBN intervention funds.

The Ministries of Agriculture & Rural Development; Industry, Trade & Investments; and Finance, Budget & National Planning have been extremely supportive. We thank the respective ministers and ministries for their support.

We are also grateful to the Kebbi State government for leasing us land for the project and Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu for hosting our project. We also appreciate the host communities, especially the Emir of Yauri and the Ngaski Local Government authorities who have been helpful.

Your Tomato farm is one of the largest in West Africa. What does this mean to the company and its purpose? Our purpose is to celebrate local flavours. Growing tomatoes in Nigeria gives us authenticity. We are producing a product that is proudly Nigerian – that empowers Nigerians economically and physically. We are a neighbourhood company in close proximity to its consumers. A good neighbour works for the benefit of the neighbourhood, as we call it Gbhood, (Gbfoods+ Neighbourhood). When consumers consume our produce, they consume what is produced in their neighbourhood. The close proximity, as I mentioned earlier, we hope will engender a lot of joy and ownership in our consumers in all our markets, but more especially, Nigeria, our largest African market.

This project also shows that with commitment and determination as well as government support and encouragement, companies like Gbfoods, with good intentions, can achieve a lot in Nigeria and Africa at large.

How do you source your tomatoes?

Our tomatoes are sourced from our farm and outgrowers (smallholder farmers) who grow the tomatoes on their own farms. We partnered with out-growers for the 2019/20 season. We will continue to do so in the 2020/21 season and beyond, during which we will engage over 5,000 smallholder farmers as out growers.

How have you equipped the farmers? How many jobs has the initiative created?

We have provided the farmers with seedlings from our greenhouses, plastic crates, water pumps, water hose pipes, and trained them on good agricultural practices. So far, we have created about 500 farming jobs, 150 factory jobs, 100 out-growers’ jobs, and, 150 construction jobs.

You successfully completed the factory during the COVID-19 lockdown. What challenges did you face?

The pandemic has continued to have an adverse impact on us. A lot of the technical work that is done on the farm requires support from technical expats from Spain and Italy. Owing to lockdowns and travel restrictions, these key staff could not travel. This delayed the successful completion of the factory and we lost some crops as the factory was not fully ready when the first set of tomatoes was harvested. Crops also got damaged especially by early rains.

We want to expand our factory and farm operations – but these ambitions may be slowed down because the manufacturers that make these equipment and machinery in Europe have been shut down and will take time to re-open and clear the backlog of items in their order book.

How have you managed the host communities? Our gratitude to our communities cannot be overemphasised. For this reason, we have embarked on initiatives to help these communities. We have provided 16 boreholes for drinking water to all the villages around our farm/ factory in Kebbi and fenced the graveyard where the community inter their deceased relatives.

We understand the importance the host communities play in the journey of organisations and this is why we gear our efforts towards proactive measures to help these communities thrive by conducting a study on the community needs to determine how we can further support the locals within the neighbourhood of our farm.

Will Nigeria become selfsufficient in tomato production – fresh and concentrate?

Yes, it will, not overnight, however. It took China, Italy, Spain, Turkey and USA over ten years to attain the height they have in tomato processing today— a yield of over 80 metric ton/ha. It may take Nigeria approximately 10 years or less to build the agronomic and technical capacity to get to that level of efficiency if focus, government support and determination come to bear.

What are your expansion plans for factory and farm in Nigeria?

We have plans to invest in more farmlands and expand our factory capacity. And as we expand, we project that the additional jobs to be created will be around 1,500 farming jobs, 300-500 factory jobs, 5,000 out-growers’ farmers, as well as 500 construction jobs.

Corporation (IFC), MTN Nigeria Plc, Dangote Group, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Stanbic-ibtc Bank, PWC, Cisco, Ford Foundation, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Flying Doctors Nigeria, Africa Practice, Cedar Advisory Partners, GBChealth, Health Federation of Nigeria, Health Law, Eti-osa Local Government, JNC International Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Justice in Healthcare, Lagos State Government, MSD for Mothers, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), ONE Campaign, Pharmaccess Foundation, Women-at-risk International Foundation as well as the SSA to the President on Sustainable Development Goals among others.

that is your vision for sustainability of theseprograms beyond the ‘period of adoption’ by Angels? eow will these fit within the current Mle system?

Whilst private sector players have a visible role to play in healthcare delivery, healthcare provision in Nigeria is a concurrent responsibility of the nation’s 3 tiers of government. Since the PHCS are integrated into Nigeria’s political system, a proper understanding of the system and safe navigation though its actors are prerequisites for success.

It is essential to remain clearsighted about the limitations to private sector championed public reforms. Without government champions, health sector reforms will fail.

We will work with actors at various levels of Government, particularly at the State level, where the leverage for reform is greatest and the spending will take place. Reform champions in government should be identified and engaged vigorously at the levels of Local Government Chairpersons, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Federal and State Ministries of Health, the National Assembly and the Presidency to advocate for increased political commitment to executing changes and facilitating effective Primary Care delivery.

To ensure that ADHFP fits seamlessly into Nigeria’s legal system, our design phase incorporates a thorough evaluation of the regulatory, institutional, and legal landscape to identify regulations, legislation and on-going reforms that will support or hinder the implementation of the ADHFP.

that are some of the challenges you are anticipating and how are you planning to mitigate those? ao you see this as a replicable model for other countries?

The ADHFP is a ground-breaking, innovative, private-sector driven initiative, but there are a number of risks and challenges associated with its development and implementation.

At the moment, the most significant risk is the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, with attendant effects arising from restrictions in movement, risks to life and the damage to the Nigerian economy. Fortunately, a number of tried and tested business continuity strategies have emerged that we can apply to mitigate pandemic risks.

Another key risk to be mitigated is the possible loss of enthusiasm by ADHFP sponsors, donors and implementing partners. These are mission critical stakeholders whose interest must be sustained through the highs and lows of reform implementation. Great reliance will be placed on our ability to engage the hearts and minds of donors and implementing partners. Adopting best practices in project management, getting some quick wins and successful delivery of program objectives will go a long way to ensuring that our Angels stay the course.

Another risk is misinformation about the ADHFP. To mitigate this, an effective Communication Strategy will be developed to ensure PHC host communities are carried along. In addition, Traditional instittions, Civil society and the Media will be carried along through traditional and technology enabled channels. Extensive stakeholder consultations with both current and past actors at State and Local Government level is also ongoing with the purposeful intent of getting them to support ADHFP.

Once we have demonstrated that we can effectively manage these risks, I am quite confident that ADHFP will become a model of reference for strengthening primary health care delivery across Nigeria. Indeed, through the Africa Business Coalition for Health (ABChealth), it is our intention that the initiative will become a flagship community health development strategy in Africa.

Your legacy already includes building and strengthening Nigeria’s financial and capital markets and the public sector through AID. Is reimagining the healthcare system the missing piece on the way to a more prosperous Nigeria?

Thank you for your generous compliments. There are many missing pieces required to solve the Nigerian puzzle and I don’t claim to be able to provide answers to all of them. I only try to answer some of them using whatever time and resources the Almighty God has gifted to me.

that’s your call to action?

It takes Leadership for a community to reach its full potential. I know that each of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas is blessed with citizens who have the capacity to transform the quality of primary health care available to their people.

that are we waiting for?

Let’s join forces and become partners in the business of saving lives!