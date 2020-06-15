Fbninsurance gross premium written up 45% to N37.63 bn in 2019

FBninsurance Limited in the 2019 financial year recorded sustained growth and sterling performance in all business segments, with Gross Premium Written (GPW) up to N37.63 billion, an increment of 45 percent compared to the N25.98 billion achieved in 2018

This was presented at the Company’s 2019 eAnnual General Meeting (E-AGM) held in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the AGM, Val Ojumah, managing director/ceo Fbninsurance Limited, stated that the company closed the year with positive results and also made prompt claims payment to customers.

Reviewing the year’s performance, Val Ojumah said “Our Gross Premium Written (GPW) rose to N37.63 billion, an increment of 45% compared to the N25.98 billion achieved in 2018; while Profit Before Tax ( PBT) appreciated by 28% from N6.13 billion in 2018 to N7.82 billion in 2019.” This performance, he attributed to the company’s sustained growth and continuous penetration into the retail segment of the industry.

Read also: 50 Notable Professionals Make the Maiden Edition of Workbooth Career Influencer Awards

“In the same vein, as a responsive and reliable insurer that keeps its promises, we promptly paid claims to our clients to the tune of N9.90bn which is a 130 percent increase from N4.31bn paid in 2018. One of our primary objectives is to help people, businesses and communities get back on their feet when the unexpected happens. Therefore, it has been – and continues to be – our commitment to transact business in a sustainable manner that ensures that we are there for our customers today and long into the future. It is this disposition that is once again responsible for our accomplishments in 2019 which represents our best year so far in the history of Fbninsurance,” he added.

Adenre l e Kehinde, chairperson of the Board of Directors of the company, while commenting on the company’s financial returns, ascribed the performance to the sporadic growth and sterling performance of the company in 2019 which was made possible through mining the “hidden treasures” in the Retail life insurance market which holds enormous and growing opportunities for the company.

Also, in demonstration of its commitment to its shareholders, the insurer announced a dividend of 97k per share, representing a 49 percent increase from 65 kobo that was declared in 2018. Fbninsurance has consistently paid dividends to its shareholders since 2013.

Recall that Fbninsurance recently won the 2019 Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria Award at the World Finance Award held in London.