Law Union & Rock gets NAICOM approval on new board of directors

Underwriting firm, Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc has received the approval of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) of its new board of directors recently appointed by the company.

A statement signed by Bolaji Akerele, head, Research, Strategy and Corporate Communications disclosed the new directors as Eric Idiahi, Abayomi Onifade, Subulade Giwa-Amu, Ije Onejeme, Umaru Kwairanga, and Livingstone Mogarimbo.

Retained on the board are non-executive director, Toyin Olusanya; managing director, Ademayowa Adeduro and the executive director, Technical & Operations, Supo Sogelola.

New Chairman, Eric is a Co-founder and Partner of Verod Capital Management Limited. Prior to founding Verod Capital, Eric was the co-founder and managing partner of Fountainhead Media Group, an investment and advisory firm focused on the Technology, Media and Telecoms sector in Nigeria. He holds a Bachelor’s from the university of Houston and MBA from the Said Business School, Oxford University.

He also serves as Director of Tangerine Life Insurance, AXA Mansard Pensions Limited, Central Securities Clearing Systems Plc, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Greensprings School Limited and Lancaster University Ghana.

Onifade has over the last 16 years, being an integral part of the team that built one of Nigeria’s largest and fastest growing non-bank financial services groups Axa Mansard. He actively built a Group, which today has segment leading status in Life and Health Insurance as well as Asset Management with gross revenues of approximately $120m. he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Lagos and Senior Management Program Certificates from Lagos Business School, London Business School, University of Chicago Booth and INSEAD.

Giwa-Amu is a result-oriented Chief Executive with a strong business turnaround track record garnered from over 25 years in Financial Services, Real Estate Investment & Development, and Business Process Re-Engineering across the West African sub-region. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law and MBA from the prestigious Warwick University, England.

Kwairanga, the Sarkin Fulanin Gombe holds a B.Sc (Hons) in Business Administration; MBA from the University of Maiduguri and M.Sc Finance & Governance from Liverpool John Moores University U.K (LTMU) Liverpool United Kingdom. He is a fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD), Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (CPIN) and Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria.

Jackson is currently the Executive Director, Technical & Operations at Tangerine Life. An astute underwriter with over 20 years’ experience in insurance industry, she was once the Head, Insurance Services (Nigeria) at Alexander Forbes, head, Acturial Service at Leadway Assurance Company Limited. She holds a BSC in Statistics and Computer Science and Advanced Certificates in Mathematics, Statistics and Actuarial Science all from the Cass Business School, City University, London.

Mogarimbo has more than 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry, ranging from life insurance, general insurance, reinsurance to pension fund administration. Widely successful in his career as an actuary, he then brought a lot of expertise and leadership to driving development industry-wide. He holds a first-class degree in Mathematics and an MBA.

Ije is an accomplished attorney with over twenty-five (25) years of transactional experience in the global energy sector, with a sound understanding of business operations and corporate governance. She possesses extensive experience in a wide variety of legal disciplines including civil litigation, commercial, and employment law. She is the Chief Executive Officer of Veranda Energy, an Oil and Gas servicing company she founded in 2015. She holds a BSc Law degree from University of Enugu, Nsukka and MSc in Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Law.

The managing director, Adeduro in the statement said he is delighted with the approval from NAICOM, stating that the board is looking forward to working with the management in guiding the company to success.