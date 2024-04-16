NCAA suspends three private jet operators for conducting commercial flights
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Permits for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) who used their aircraft to carry out...
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Permits for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) who used their aircraft to carry out...
The naira hit an eight-month high of 1000 per US dollar at the black market on Tuesday, a remarkable turnaround...
Residents in Band A areas, accustomed to receiving 20 hours of daily electricity, may face disruptions due to a lingering...
…records largest drop on top 10 Africa’s richest list Nigeria experienced a decline in millionaire growth of 45 percent in...
Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has called on traditional and opinion leaders of Yala Local Government Area in the...
By Nnaemeka Vincent Emodi and Ogheneruona Diemuodeke Nigeria’s national electricity grid has collapsed more than 200 times in the last...
Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil exporter, is shaking up its oil industry by mandating oil firms to supply a portion of...
The Federal Government has set April 2024 as the new date for the commissioning of the Port Harcourt-Aba narrow gauge...
…want FG to investigate shady deals Apparently disturbed by the turn of events at the Warri Port in Delta State...
The naira hit an eight-month high of 1000 per US dollar at the black market on Tuesday, a remarkable turnaround...
Nigeria’s inflation has continued to hit the roof despite some steady gains seen from the naira since March. According to...
Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil exporter, is shaking up its oil industry by mandating oil firms to supply a portion of.../p>
Residents in Band A areas, accustomed to receiving 20 hours of daily electricity, may face disruptions due to a lingering.../p>
The Federal Government has commenced the registration of Nigerian owned startups. The registration will be on a portal, which is...
Nigeria has opened its portal for startup registrations. This portal, part of the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA 2022), aims to...
Nigeria’s equities market opened this new week on a negative note, down by 0.52 percent or N300billion at the close.../p>
Fidelity Bank Plc has released its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The bank recorded impressive.../p>
Eniola Aluko, a Nigerian-born British former sports director for Aston Villa and Angel City in England, has made history by...
In the vibrant world of captivating cuisine, blending creativity with culinary expertise, a chosen few chefs have risen above the...
From the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang’s FTX to the fall of Binance’s Changpeng Zhao, the cryptocurrency industry...
The global momentum toward sustainability has accelerated in recent years, with industries worldwide shifting toward greener practices. The printing industry...
Chris Ogbechie, dean of Lagos Business School (LBS), has said only 30 percent of family businesses in Nigeria survive beyond...
The total assets of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a multilateral finance institution, rose by 17.3 percent to $12.34 billion last...
Zikoko, an African shareable content creator, has announced Sparkle, a digital bank, as the headline sponsor for its third annual...
L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, a French personal care company, has announced the introduction of the Absolut Repair Molecular product range in...
Gbenga Olaniyan, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, is the Chairman, Estate Links Limited. Olaniyan...
Rihanat Sodiq is a Consultant at Rihanoasis Realty whose aim is to help individuals make wise real estate investments and...
By Nathaniel Gbaoron Terlumun Wilfred Uji is a professor of Social and Economic History in the Department of History and...
Bob Cal is a celebrated fashion designer, television series producer, marketing, media and public relations practitioner. The avid violinist based...
…holds empowerment Program for widows in Epe, Lagos For Feyisara Adebanjo who became a widow 14 years ago, it’s been...
The history of in-flight dining is a journey that is closely linked to the evolution of aviation itself. In the...
If you are wondering what it means to be an experimental artist, there is someone who aptly fits into that...
Ahead of the opening of the 2024 edition of Artmiabo International Art Festival (AMIAF) 2024 there are indications that the...
Swiss international Granit Xhaka has lauded Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella for their contributions to Bayer Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga triumph....
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged a transfer mistake, conceding that his squad lacks experienced players. Pochettino revealed plans to...
Super agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly orchestrating a double deal valued at €292 million for Manchester United new owner Sir...
England international Cole Palmer scored four goals as Chelsea thrashed sorry Everton 6-0 at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League...
South Africa is heading into unchartered political terrain and investors are growing increasingly anxious. The rand slumped 0.9% against the...
South Africa has approved the enactment of its digital nomad visa regulations, extending the right to work to foreign skilled...
As the haze of the COVID-19 pandemic cleared, global economies tallied their losses, with border closures and movement restrictions dealing...
South African prosecutors on Thursday charged former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with corruption and money laundering, a day after...
The Federal Government of Nigeria has made a fervent appeal for restraint, urging Iran and Israel to prioritise peaceful conflict...
Donald Trump, the immediate past president of the USA, has described his long-awaited hush-money trial in Manhattan court, New York...
Canada’s appeal as a land of opportunities extends far beyond its stunning landscapes. For those seeking legal employment in the...
Donald Trump has arrived at a New York court set to stand trial over alleged “hush money” payments to a...