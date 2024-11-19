Soaring treatment costs leaves cancer patients in deeper crisis

Ebube Nonye, a petty trader who sells eggs in the Lugbe area of Abuja, has spent over 60 per of her savings on cancer treatment and her journey has barely begun.

Nonye’s life changed drastically in October 2023 when she discovered a lump in one of her breasts. Doctors initially dismissed the lump as non-cancerous, refusing her request for surgery.

However, she was later diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. Speaking to BusinessDay in tears, Nonye described her devastation and the enormous strain of trying to afford life-saving care.

“I have already spent more than 60 percent of my savings and now I am rallying for more funds because my treatment is just starting. I desperately need all the support I can get to continue treatment.”

The distressed mother of two is bearing this financial burden despite the government’s announcement of cancer subsidy programmes since 2019. Some of these initiatives include: the Chemotherapy Access Partnership (CAP), which promises a 50 percent reduction on the cost of 16 priority cancer drugs and chemotherapy treatments, as well as the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) to provide free comprehensive treatment for breast, cervical, and prostate cancers for impoverished patients.

Additionally, cancer care has been incorporated into the National Health Insurance. Yet, the benefits of these programmes remain largely inaccessible for those in urgent need.

Unaware of any government aid, Nonye has had to pay for her treatment so far as she is not covered by any health insurance scheme.

These government intervention programmes, which are intended to ease costs, are struggling to make tangible impact due to various challenges, including foreign exchange crunch, low awareness and bureaucratic hurdles, making it extremely difficult for patients to benefit.

Cancer treatment in Nigeria represents one of the most catastrophic healthcare expenses, with costs consistently rising. The devaluation of the naira has further exacerbated the situation, as Nigeria relies heavily on imports for pharmaceuticals. Consequently, patients are forced to cover the costs of drugs and treatments that have more than tripled over the past six months.

Cost of treatment

Zoladex injections, previously priced at N60, 000, increased to N120,000 in early 2024 and now stands at N230,000. Zoladex is used to treat prostate cancer in men and breast cancer in women. Similarly, the cost of Capecitabine, used for breast, colon and rectal cancer, rose from N5, 000 in 2023 to N20, 000 this year.

Each cycle of Herceptin now costs approximately N700,000, up from over N300,000 in 2023, while a complete radiotherapy session currently costs between ₦600,000 and ₦1 million.

Chemotherapy sessions range from N600,000 to N1.5 million each. According to the African Healthcare Federation, breast cancer treatment, which cost an average of N2 million three to five years ago, now ranges between N5 million and N40 million.

Prostate cancer treatment has escalated from N1.3 million–4 million to over N5 million, while cervical cancer treatment has increased from N1 million to N3 million, with costs still climbing.

The total cost depends on the radiotherapy method, required dosage, prescribed drugs, and any additional post-treatment expenses.

Many low-income patients rely on donations or resort to selling their belongings to fund their treatments. It is now common to see Nigerians turning to social media to set up fundraising campaigns. However, some patients report worsening health conditions due to delays in securing the necessary funds.

Rebecca Titus, another patient battling breast cancer at the National Hospital in Abuja, expressed her frustration at the financial burden of treatment. Residing in Bauchi, Titus had to relocate to Abuja to access care.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in February. Initially, doctors dismissed it as non-cancerous. My first treatment cost N2.1 million, followed by N1.6 million, and the third treatment will be N1.5 million for chemotherapy and related procedures. We also spent N480, 000 on drugs initially, and then N300,000 the second time,” she said.

“Right now, I need five pints of blood to continue treatment, and exams alone cost N20,000. We have sold everything; we’re surviving on donations from friends and family,” she added.

Cancer burden rising

Titus, like Nonye, was unaware of any government subsidy programmes and lacked health insurance.

As the cost rises, the burden of cancer in Nigeria is also projected to increase. According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), Nigeria recorded over 120,000 new cases and approximately 80,000 deaths in Nigeria in 2022 and it is projected to increase to 300,000 by 2050, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Muhammad Pate, coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare, recently stated that cancer is one of the fastest-growing non-communicable diseases.

CAP programme

The CAP programme, designed to reduce cancer drug costs, has struggled to deliver due to foreign exchange crises and lack of visibility.

Nwamaka Lasebikan, president of the Association of Radiation and Clinical Oncologists of Nigeria, disclosed that programme’s supply of drugs has dwindled significantly due foreign exchange crisis.

“The programme doesn’t have as many drugs as they used to before and that’s because of the fluctuating dollar rates. Pharma companies are struggling to see how they can put their drugs on that platform,” she said.

She noted that until naira is stable to enable this pharma firms make projections, it would be difficult to sustain the programme for any impact

“If more pharma companies are able to put their drugs on the NCAP programme, more people will be able to benefit at a reduced cost.”

A healthcare provider at the National Hospital’s oncology department added that the CAP programme also suffers from low demand, as many patients are either unaware of it or seek cheaper, often generic alternatives due to the perceived high cost.

Low awareness, slow implementation

Meanwhile, several other cancer patients who spoke to BusinessDay at the National Hospital said they were unaware of such programme.

A breast cancer patient at the National Hospital, who identified herself as Halima, said she enrolled in December 2023 but has yet to receive any funds.

“I have spent over N3 million from my own savings, as well as contributions from friends and family. It’s disheartening. The process is discouraging,” she said.

She also narrated the experience of her colleague who is now a cervical cancer survivor. Her friend applied for the fund but took about two years to receive it.

“A friend I met in a support group applied in 2022 and only received help after two years. Another who finally received funds complains that some vital drugs aren’t covered. Cancer care is an enormous burden on us; it’s a double trauma, dealing with the illness and the constant worry over treatment costs,” she cried.

Experts caution that the rising cost of cancer care, combined with the fund’s inefficiencies, leaves an increasing number of Nigerians without adequate support.

Expressing her disappointment over the impact of FG’s CAP programme, Adaobi Onyechi, a public health expert, decried that patients are not aware of the programme and how they can benefit from it. She lamented that the available priority drugs are wasting away while patents continue to bear high cost.

She stressed that government needs to do more and commit more investment to tackle the disease.

