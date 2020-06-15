Older women are especially vulnerable to abuse, violence says, Experts

Uchenna Idoko, executive director, Center for Gender Economics has said that older women are especially vulnerable to abuse and violence because of discriminatory societal attitudes and non-realization of human rights.

She asserted this in commemoration of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate today June, 15.

According to WHO Elder abuse takes diverse forms: abandonment by family members, physical violence, financial fraud, scams, theft, inadequate care or absolute neglect in homes, and all categories of discrimination.

Regrettably, we will never know the magnitude of elder abuse; this is because so many cases go unreported. Indeed, many older persons suffer in silence, afraid to report abuse because of shame and fear, especially if it concerns family members on whom they are dependent.

“This is often exacerbated by poverty and lack of access to legal protection. In Nigeria, harmful traditional practices result in abuse and violence of older women,” said Idoko.

She stressed that we must speak out against this terrible crime in our communities, and the society at large nothing that listening to the voices of older persons may be trying to tell us something from their experience.

“Nigeria must strengthen laws against elder abuse, bring perpetrators to justice and we need better data to track elder abuse in order to address the problem,” she said.

Idoko however, stated that WEAAD is a brilliant opportunity for all of us to pause and reflect on the degree of the atrocious crime of abuse of older persons in our society. Many older persons around the world are abused, neglected, or oppressed.

“This abuse takes place in the home, in the workplace, and in institutions that are supposed to care for the elderly. And what is worse, perpetrators are every so often close family members.

“Elder abuse is prevalent – it occurs in every social, economic, indigenous, and geographic setting. It happens in our communities without many of us knowing about it,” she said.

According to her, this year Center for Gender Economics is observing WEAAD by celebrating the positive contributions of older women in our communities. Society neglects the elderly and celebrates youth. They are constantly reminded that they are no longer beautiful and have long become a burden to family and society.

Idoko said that CGE Africa demands that all concerned Nigerian citizens, work to end elder abuse and promote the rights of elders. Older people repeatedly say that they are considered out-of-use, ugly, inept, and a strain on resources by their relatives and by government, as well as being exposed to abuse.

“Nothing adequate is being put in place to stop this abuse and defend the rights of older people,” she said.