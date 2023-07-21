La Roche strengthens support for dermatology practice in Nigeria, sponsors delegation to France

In order to elevate dermatology practice in Nigeria, La Roche Posay Nigeria took consultant dermatologists delegation to Centre Thermal La Roche Posay in France where they learnt about the history of skin treatments.

The delegation was led by La Roche Posay Nigeria representative, Beatrice Eneh and the visit marked a Nigerian delegation’s first exploration of the Thermal Centre.

A statement signed and made available to media by Beatrice Eneh who is also a beauty business leader, explained that the delegation had an immersive experience of the thermal centre in France where they learned all about the historic thermal water and its healing properties.

Read also: Fertility issues need more awareness in Nigeria – Ajayi

They also experienced the wellness centre and spa after which they were invited to the Loreal office for an indept training session on the brand products.

The release also added that the delegation visited the Musee’ des Moulages where they learnt about the history of French skin treatment.

Eneh said: “Our time in Paris was a true immersion in knowledge, witnessing the magic that unfolds when dermatology, neuroscience and technology converge to bring about profound transformation in the lives of individual was inspiring. As we return to Nigeria, we carry with us a renewed passion and commitment.”