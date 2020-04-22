57-year police officer dies of Covid-19 in Edo

Edo State government, Wednesday, confirmed the death of a 57-year-old police officer from Coronavirus in the state.

Patrick Okundia, the state commissioner for Health who confirmed the death of the police officer in a telephone to BusinessDay, in Benin City, described the death as an unfortunate situation.

Okundia, who did not give the name of the police officer, however, said it was not very clear how he got the infection but he developed some illnesses.

The commissioner’s confirmation was sequel to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) general fact sheet of COVID-19 situation report 53 uploaded on April 21, 2020.

The NCDC fact sheet showed that Edo recorded a new death, bringing the total deaths to two.

Okundia, who did not also disclose whether the deceased was among the 15 confirmed cases in the state, said he died before the result of his sample came out.

According to him, “we had an unfortunate situation of a 57-year-old police officer who passed on yesterday. The story is not very clear on how he contracted the virus but he developed some illnesses.

“Initially, there was no evidence or suspicion of Coronavirus disease but when the symptoms became worse he was rushed to the police clinic for treatment.

“And about two days before that death, our surveillance team were called to have a look at him and it was in that process they took the sample and sent it to the laboratory for the test while he continued with his drugs.

“He was placed on self-isolation, however, the result came out and it was positive. By the time we could get to his house to move him out, the man had already died that same day”, he said.

It was, however, gathered that the late police officer was a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) serving in the state before his death.