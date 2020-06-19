BusinessDay
NIMASA targets N1bn monthly revenue from operating floating dockyard

...Opens talks with NPA, managing partner to begin full operation

by

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) says it is projecting to generate nothing less than N1 billion in revenue per month from the operations of its newly acquired multimillion-dollar floating dockyard. Speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Thursday to mark the first 100 days in office of the new management of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh,…

