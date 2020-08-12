Lagos targets local production of 1m electricity meters within 4 years
… receives over 100 designs for smart meter Hackathon programme
Lagos State government is seeking partnerships that will deliver the local production of between 600,000 and 1 million electricity meters to meet the needs of citizens and address challenges associated with estimated billing. Olalere Odusote, commissioner for energy and mineral resources, in an interview with BusinessDay states that the Eko Innovation Centre (with the Ministry…
Comments are closed.