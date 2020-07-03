Diversified revenue, tax reform will spur growth post COVID-19 – experts
… say economy to contract 8% worst-case scenario
Finance experts in Nigeria have called for the need to diversify revenue generation sources at all levels of government while implementing a reformed tax system in order to improve economic growth in the country going forward. This was the discussion at a webinar themed “Nigeria’s Fiscal Sustainability: Imperatives, Impediments and Options” hosted by the Nigeria…
