BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Diversified revenue, tax reform will spur growth post COVID-19 – experts

… say economy to contract 8% worst-case scenario

by

Finance experts in Nigeria have called for the need to diversify revenue generation sources at all levels of government while implementing a reformed tax system in order to improve economic growth in the country going forward. This was the discussion at a webinar themed “Nigeria’s Fiscal Sustainability: Imperatives, Impediments and Options” hosted by the Nigeria…

Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month

SUBSCRIBE

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author