A Federal High Court in Benin City has restrained Dangote Industries and the Nigerian Police Force from interfering with BUA Group’s operations of the disputed Okpella mining sites in Okpella, Edo State in a judgement it delivered recently. A statement by the management of the company on Sunday recalled that BUA was legally operating on…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 1 Month SUBSCRIBE