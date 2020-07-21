CBN considers more forbearance of up to 65% for banks’ customers
… Retains benchmark interest rate at 12.5% … N18.9trn credit to N150trn economy not impactful – Rewane
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday said it would encourage commercial banks to grant more forbearance to their customers of between 60 percent and 65 percent. The move is to assist businesses that have been adversely affected by the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to return to life. Godwin Emefiele, governor, CBN, said 22…
