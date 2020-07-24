Young Professionals Forum of Deeper Life Set to Host 10,000 young adults at it’s Leadership Summit

In a move to address the dearth of quality leadership among the population at large, the Young Professionals Forum (YPF) of the Deeper Life Bible Church has announced the hosting of its annual leadership summit.

Tagged LEAD 2020, this edition of the annual leadership summit is billed for July 25 and 26, 2020. In the light of the global COVID-19, this year’s event is to be staged on online channels such as Facebook and YouTube.

The LEAD 2020 is aimed at igniting conversations around forthright leadership and emotional intelligence among the young professionals in any strata of the society they find themselves.

According to the President of the Young Professionals Forum, Daniel Bamigbayan, “this programme is planned to reach at least 10,000 young professionals around the world. This is our own way of supporting the outcry for leaders that can move our nation and the world forward. We believe that with the array of exemplary leaders that will be speaking at the event, we will be able to guide young professionals on how to reach the top of their career while upholding the highest level of integrity”.

Billed to speak at the online leadership summit are the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr Femi Pedro, and Prof. Samuel Bamidele who was the 7th Vice-Chancellor of the Ekiti State University. Also on the line-up of seasoned professionals who will be dissecting issues that touch on various aspects of leadership and emotional intelligence are Dr. Bayo Oyeyemi (Chairman, Good Shepherd Group of Schools); Pastor Philip Ajimuda and Mr. Adams Adebola (Proprietor of Adams Int’l College).

Read also: Coca-cola sees biggest quarterly revenue drop in 30yrs on COVID-19 impact

In addition to these are Mrs. Seliatu Ehimor (a Pharmacist and Addiction Professional; Dr Ayo Ogunsan (Chairman, Executive Motors); Mr. Tim Atimoe (CEO, Timatimoe Consult); Barrister Uchenna Uwechia (GSK Nigeria); Paul Kokoricha (Partner, African Capital Alliance); John Enoh and the President of the YPF, Mr. Daniel Bamigbayan.

The organisers of the 2-day summit also announced that interested participants can join the one-of-its-kind summit on social media platforms from any part of the world on Youtube and Facebook @ypfonline.In a move to address the dearth of quality leadership among the population at large, the Young Professionals Forum (YPF) of the Deeper Life Bible Church has announced the hosting of its annual leadership summit.

Tagged LEAD 2020, this edition of the annual leadership summit is billed for July 25 and 26, 2020. In the light of the global COVID-19, this year’s event is to be staged on online channels such as Facebook and YouTube.

The LEAD 2020 is aimed at igniting conversations around forthright leadership and emotional intelligence among the young professionals in any strata of the society they find themselves.

According to the President of the Young Professionals Forum, Daniel Bamigbayan, “this programme is planned to reach at least 10,000 young professionals around the world. This is our own way of supporting the outcry for leaders that can move our nation and the world forward. We believe that with the array of exemplary leaders that will be speaking at the event, we will be able to guide young professionals on how to reach the top of their career while upholding the highest level of integrity”.

Billed to speak at the online leadership summit are the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr Femi Pedro, and Prof. Samuel Bamidele who was the 7th Vice-Chancellor of the Ekiti State University. Also on the line-up of seasoned professionals who will be dissecting issues that touch on various aspects of leadership and emotional intelligence are Dr. Bayo Oyeyemi (Chairman, Good Shepherd Group of Schools); Pastor Philip Ajimuda and Mr. Adams Adebola (Proprietor of Adams Int’l College).

In addition to these are Mrs. Seliatu Ehimor (a Pharmacist and Addiction Professional; Dr Ayo Ogunsan (Chairman, Executive Motors); Mr. Tim Atimoe (CEO, Timatimoe Consult); Barrister Uchenna Uwechia (GSK Nigeria); Paul Kokoricha (Partner, African Capital Alliance); John Enoh and the President of the YPF, Mr. Daniel Bamigbayan.

The organisers of the 2-day summit also announced that interested participants can join the one-of-its-kind summit on social media platforms from any part of the world on Youtube and Facebook @ypfonline.