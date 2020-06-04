WIMBIZ CEO/Policy Maker Interactive Series Program to hold on 10th of June

WIMBIZ is a non-profit organisation formed in 2001 by 14 individuals to be a voice for women in careers and business. Over the last 18 years, WIMBIZ has implemented programs that seek to inspire, empower and advocate for greater representation of women in leadership positions in the public and private sectors. WIMBIZ has a contributory associate pool of over 700 accomplished women in management, business and public service. In addition, there are over 9,000 women on the WIMBIZ database. WIMBIZ collaborates with credible global organisations to deliver programs, which have positively impacted and influenced over 119,000 women since inception.

The Annual WIMBIZ CEO/Policy-Maker Interactive series is an advocacy initiative that brings decision-makers together to address pressing business, social and economic issues, which directly, or by extension, affect women and their contribution to nation building.

The 2020 CEO Forum, themed: ‘Re-Evaluating Business Strategies in an Evolving Digital World’, will highlight ways to use technology to improve business performance and how to get more women involved towards achieving this. Business infrastructure has become digital with increased interconnections among products, processes, and services. The Session will also highlight how digital technology is fundamentally transforming business strategies, processes, firm capabilities, products and services, and key inter firm relationships in extended business networks. We expect the Session to stimulate open and broad dialogue between CEOs, policy-makers and practitioners in advocating and driving reforms. The panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Omobola Johnson.

Given your wealth of experience and significant achievements, we will be honored to have you at the 2020 CEO Interactive Series.

Venue: Virtual via Zoom

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Time: 10:00 WAT (Nigeria/UK) | 05:00 EDT (New York) | 09:00 GMT (Ghana) | 11:00 CAT (South Africa)

For further details about WIMBIZ CEO Interactive Series, please contact Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director at hansatuadegbite@wimbiz.org or call 08033138967 or Sylvia Omenukwa, Program Officer at sylvia@wimbiz.org or call 08066148885.