Vivacious ball to hold on March 8 in support of the Nigerian girl child

To commemorate the International Women’s Day as well as lend a voice to the plight of the girl child in Nigeria, an exclusive event tagged Vivacious Ball 4.0 is set to hold on Sunday, March 8 at the prestigious Federal Palace Hotels, Victoria Island, in Lagos.

The event, which will witness advocates, supporters, individuals and organisations is aimed at fostering support for girl child causes in Nigeria beyond.

According to Oluwakwmi Areola, the host, Special Assistant on ICT & Corporate Relations to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development and CEO/Public Relations Consultant – Vivacity Public Relations, the event is designed to foster sustainable support and empowerment for the girl child and related causes.

“One major issue affecting the girl child today is lack of education. When it comes to female genital mutilation, equal opportunities, domestic violence and sexual rights, it all boils down to lack of education. Hence, my team and I are identifying a girl child from each school in different communities who is under privileged to ensure she gets an education to university level and this we hope to sustain”, she added.

Expected in attendance are Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development; Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, Ibrahim Saminu,

former governor of Jigawa state, n and Ken Nwaelena Turaki, CEO, KCN Holdings Limited.

Others include First Ladies from various states, high- ranking women in government and business.

Areola, a passionate crusader and advocate for the girl child, who recently turned 40, also launched her Simply Vivacious outfit, specialised in Ankara jackets, male and female underwear.