United Nations Nigeria Signs Partnership with PhotoWaka Africa 

PhotoWaka Africa is a social enterprise focused on youth empowerment, creativity, job creation, and creating a sustainable value chain in the photography space, in partnership with the United Nations Nigeria.

On Tuesday 3rd of March 2020, PhotoWaka Africa was invited by the United Nations Nigeria to further discuss how both organizations can partner towards achieving the Sustainable Developmental Goals. Prior to this meeting, team members representing PhotoWaka Africa had our first interaction with the UN Nigeria at the United Nations Information Centre in Ikoyi in July last year.

During the strategy meeting with the United Nations Nigeria, at the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), Lagos, on Tuesday, Dr. Oluseyi Soremekun (National Information Officer), commended our efforts towards using photography for social good, thereby taking actions towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

We also discussed strategic steps on how we can do more using photography as a tool to achieve the Global Goals.

“We are glad about this partnership with the United Nations Nigeria, because the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is something we all should hold close to heart now. Photography has the power to go beyond borders, which makes it an ideal medium to not just connect people from all over the world but to also create more awareness and possible solutions around the SDGs. Intentionally using photography as a tool for social change can inspire positive actions towards the Global Goals. The year 2020 marks a Decade Of Action towards the realization of these goals and as Africa’s largest photography community, we are set to do much more with this partnership with the United Nations Nigeria. We believe strongly in quality partnership and we also look forward to partnering with other organizations, towards creating more positive impact.” Says the Founder/Executive Director of PhotoWaka Africa; Eti-Inyene Godwin Akpan

The vision of PhotoWaka Africa is to develop a professionally inclined, engaging, and highly creative community of visual storytellers in Africa, with the bold mission of using photography as a tool for social change and to tell the African story.

One of her objectives is to enlighten photographers on the Global Goals and guide them through how they can inspire innovation towards the attainment of these goals through storytelling. And through her impact and numbers, PhotoWaka Africa is known to be the largest photography community in Africa.

“As a community of visual storytellers and through this partnership with the United Nations Nigeria, we are committed to re-invigorating the narratives and global partnerships imperative to sustainable development. We recognize the need, at this juncture, to give fresh momentum to our cooperative pursuit of sustainable development goals and commit to partnering with other stakeholders in addressing the implementation gaps we see.” – Eti-Inyene Godwin Akpan (Founder/Executive Director of PhotoWaka Africa).

