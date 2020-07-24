The 10th career day of the bridge leadership foundation to hold virtually on the theme ” The global economy: Adapting to the new normal”

The 10th Career Day of The Bridge Leadership Foundation themed “The Global Economy: Adapting to the New Normal” is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 11am WAT. Occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference which usually gathers over 6,000 young people from across Nigeria in Calabar, Cross River State for a transforming experience would now hold virtually. In the last 9 editions, the Career Day has hosted an array of over 61 speakers from across Africa who have spoken to over 31,300 people in physical gatherings on different themes that are all geared towards improving the lives of young people and transforming the African continent.

The event would feature other thematic discussions on “New Decade, New Economy, New Solutions”, and “Leading in Uncertainty: Finding Courage, Building Resilience”. Headlining this year’s event are Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli – Founder, LEAP Africa and Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting; Fela Durotoye – CEO, GEMSTONE Group; Hamzat Lawal – Co-founder, Connected Development (CODE); Yomi Williams – Founder, Gartner Callaway Group of Companies; Naadiya Moosajee – Co-founder/CEO, WomEng (Women in Engineering); other speakers include His Excellency, Peter Obi Former Governor, Anambra State; Mitchell Elegbe Founder/Group Managing Director, Interswitch; Tonye Cole – Cofounder, Sahara Group; Atunyota Alleluya (Alibaba) – CEO, Alibaba Hiccupuray 3rd Ltd; Ubong King – CEO, Protection Plus Services LTD; Thelma Ekiyor – Managing Partner, SME.NG; Babajide Ipaye – Founder, KEEXS; Saudat Salami – CEO, Easyshop Easycook Services; moderating the event are Arit Okpo Creative Director, Menoword Media and J.J. Omojuwa, Founder/Chief Strategist, The Alpha Reach.

A new decade dawns upon Africa revealing a lot of progress but bearing lots of challenging peculiarities that may be better imagined than lived. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has disrupted the world, affecting millions regardless of geographical location, age, race, gender, or differences. Although the pandemic is primarily a health issue that has claimed a lot of lives and still counting, there is a need to address the immediate implications for business, socioeconomic growth, economic development, fiscal, and monetary policy which are yet to be fully quantified or understood.

The event will feature keynote presentations, panel discussion, thematic presentations and thought leader opinions. The event which will host leaders and stakeholders from across the world is open to all.

The 10th Career Day is supported by NorthWest Petroleum and Gas Company, Lilleker and Stanbic IBTC. Media partners include Hit 95.9 FM Calabar, Business Day Nigeria and Inspiration 92.3 FM Lagos.

ABOUT TBLF:

The Bridge Leadership Foundation (TBLF) is a non-governmental organization established in 2011 with a vision “to raise a community of inspired, equipped and influential young leaders who lead themselves and others”. Over the years, the Foundation have implemented programs that inspire, empower, and engage youths, connect and mentor young people to become leaders in themselves and to others. Over 29,700 youths have been inspired to provide self and communal leadership, 4,950 students empowered with leadership skills, 704 youths acquired work readiness skills, 898 public secondary school teachers trained to increase their capacity for impact teaching, 110 students mentored and 161 students supported with academic scholarships. Through the network and collaboration with credible organizations, companies and well-meaning individuals, TBLF have received support from over 451 volunteers and professional mentors and directly impacted over 53,510 persons across 213 rural/urban communities through its programmes.