Sustainable Conversations™, a Thought Leadership series facilitated by ThistlePraxis Consulting Limited, launches the first edition of its webinar series, themed: ‘Sustainability & COVID-19: Accountability, Transparency & Continuity in a Disrupted World,’ and is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Considering the forced shift and downward turn in industries and lifestyles that are currently being triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire world finds itself in one of the most disruptive periods in modern history, with countries & companies (and their leaders) being tested to make decisions and act in ways that remain aligned with their purpose, while also creating greater certainty for citizens or employees, despite the

external challenges and the risks involved.

In countries where COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases are increasing, business leaders are seeking to learn practices from locations that have experience with the operational,

human and financial implications of the crisis (e.g., Wuhan/Hubei Province, Italy). Anecdotally and through surveys, we are observing a wide range of reactions from public office holders, private sector leaders, and other leadership teams to the situation. This edition will therefore, bring together experienced leaders to engage in frank, productive and solution-oriented conversations on COVID19 and its ancillary effects on

Sustainability issues, Accountability, Transparency and Business, post this pandemic.

The conversations would also be a platform for organizations, businesses, CSR Sustainability Professionals, Executive Directors/Managers, CEOs, NGO Executives, Public Sector Officials, Media & Technology Innovators and Academia in different sectors; to listen first-hand from thought leaders in the field of sustainability as they zero in on the subject of focus. Participants would also have the opportunity to ask questions and receive answers to pertinent issues that might not be currently considered in most parts of the world.

Participants interested in attending the webinar can register for FREE via: https://forms.gle/cJBxtEWJGuEdSA9e6 . For more information, please send an email to info@thistlepraxisconsulting.com or call +234 7036396197 or +234 7032060000.

About Sustainable Conversations TM

Sustainable Conversations™ is a Thought Leadership series facilitated by ThistlePraxis Consulting Limited, which seeks to evaluate and mainstream the discourse on Sustainability, Sustainable Development, as well as Corporate Leadership Governance in Nigeria. Sustainable Conversations™ aims to advance the debate on

areas of sustainability in different sectors through the series of editions implemented to educate further and enlighten, stimulate ideas and facilitate the formulation of relevant policies.

This platform hosts and engages a unique breed of discussants within and beyond Africa who drive conversations on Sustainable Development, Change, and leadership across relevant sectors of the economy. All these we have done, nine years and still counting.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 22 2020

Time: 11am – 1pm (UTC+01:00 West Central Africa)

Venue: Virtual

Host: ThistlePraxis Consulting

Media Partners: Business Day, Nigeria and Proshare, Nigeria