The Business Hub, Sterling Bank target MSMEs’ growth amid economic crunch

The Business Hub is set to host its annual Start to Scale Summit to propel Nigerian Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) toward growth and success amid economic woes.

The summit themed “Growing Against All Odds” will be held on October 9, 2024, in Oniru, Lagos.

According to Sterling Bank Limited, the headline sponsor of the event, this year’s summit will be a beacon of hope and opportunity for entrepreneurs facing challenging economic landscapes.

“With Sterling Bank as the headline sponsor, the event is specifically tailored to meet the needs of Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises, Nano, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises eager to scale their operations and achieve sustainable success,” it said.

Bolanle Tyson, head of SME products at Sterling Bank Ltd. affirms the importance of growth for business owners in the current economic environment.

“In these turbulent times, the ability to adapt, innovate, and grow is not just an advantage – it’s a necessity. However, The Start To Scale Summit is a crucial platform where businesses can access the knowledge, connections, and inspiration needed to survive and thrive,” she said.

She added that the summit has earned a reputation as a must-attend event for entrepreneurs and business owners across Nigeria.

“This year’s summit is expected to build on this legacy, offering even more targeted support and opportunities for attendees,” Tyson added.

The Business Hub, hosts of the event, says the summit will play a major role in fostering entrepreneurship and driving economic growth as Nigeria’s business landscape continues to evolve.

“By providing a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation, the summit contributes to developing a more resilient and dynamic business ecosystem in the country,” the Hub said.

