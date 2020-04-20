Scaling through the crisis with Lehlé Balde, a web series By BusinessDay in partnership with Endeavor

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, the world has been at a standstill. With cases in the hundreds this brings about a huge crisis for Nigeria’s economy, however it also makes room for great opportunity for innovation within the business community. Businesses are not only dealing with the stress of uncertainty, they are also having to find new ways to work, and make changes where necessary. Many of them are also feeling the underlying anxiety and pressures of this global pandemic.

‘Scaling through the crisis’ will air weekly On BusinessDay’s Instagram and YouTube platforms. The show anchored by Lehlé Balde, BusinessDay’s Senior associate will focus on highlighting entrepreneurial grit and inspiring & uplifting others in these difficult times. How are entrepreneurs responding to the crisis, innovating around it, and supporting the economy/general public?

Speaking on the partnership Eloho Gihan-Mbelu (Managing Director & CEO, Endeavor Nigeria) says

“Endeavor Nigeria is excited to partner with BusinessDay for this new series, ‘Scaling Through Crisis’, featuring inspiring entrepreneurs as they meet the challenge head-on. High-impact entrepreneurs are now innovating their businesses in real time, leading with exceptional courage and contributing to the national crisis response in meaningful ways. Scaling Through Crisis will amplify the stories of the small business owners, startup founders and scaleup entrepreneurs that are thinking big, finding opportunity in crisis, and inspiring a generation, even through this exceptional period.”

Established in 1997, Endeavor is a mission-driven, global organization leading the high-impact entrepreneurship movement. Endeavor was founded on the belief that job creation, innovation, and overall prosperity flourish where there is robust support for high-impact entrepreneurs. Endeavor launched its Nigeria office in 2018 to select and support the best founders of companies at the scale-up and growth stage, who recognise a responsibility to pay-it-forward and multiply their impact in Nigeria’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. Today, Endeavor in Nigeria supports 14 Endeavor Entrepreneurs leading 9 companies.