LBS Public Sector Seminar: Nigeria in Challenging Times; Imperatives for a Cohesive National Development Agenda

Frank Nweke II, Senior Visiting Fellow, LBS (11:00)

At this point in time, whether it is among the political class, bureaucracies, parties, operators in the civic space or educational institutions, we must come together as a common front government.

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state (10:42)

We have recorded a significant transformation in our tax system over the last decade. Total internally generated revenue for the 35 states have grown threefold from N401 billion in 2010 to N1.2 trillion last year except in 2015 when the country faced a recession, growth in IGR averaged around 12 percent annually.