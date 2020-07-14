‘Industry Leaders to brainstorm at Lagos Real Estate Fest 2020

Public and private sector real estate stakeholders are set to brainstorm at the flagship Lagos Real Estate Fest scheduled to hold virtually between September 29th and 30th, 2020. The theme of the two-day event organized by eventhive.ng, is Future of Property: Shifting Gears.

A statement by the organizers of the event, ‘ Lagos Real Estate Fest is a two-day gathering of the most influential and knowledgeable public and private sector stakeholders, within Nigeria’s property ecosystem.

The virtual event will clarify shared challenges facing Nigeria and Lagos Real Estate sector, the practical solutions, and roadmap towards navigating the need for public-private partnerships at state and federal government levels.

The Fest is a property-focused forum that harmonizes stakeholders in the property industry for learning, knowledge transfer, and peer-to-peer networking. Keynote and specialist session content will be unique to the conference as it is the result of public and private sector collaboration.

Lagos Real Estate Fest puts strategy, policy, and thought leadership at the heart of its sessions ensuring a delegate audience of key decision-makers and c-suite directors.

The conference and e-exhibition will provide a platform to network, learn about the market and industry insights, as well as the technology trends and sustainability initiatives that are influencing the key property markets in Nigeria’.

The key focus areas for this year’s edition includes; Nigeria’s real estate investments, Property law, Nigeria’s Proptech overview, Future of Nigeria’s Office Market, Complexity of Housing Availability in Nigeria, Development of Urban Infrastructure, Housing Delivery and Asset

Management amongst other key areas.

The virtual event will provide an opportunity for virtual property exhibition for offerings from Real estate companies to an involved audience (B2B) that includes developers, suppliers, service providers etc, which will attracts a wider B2C audience that includes investors,

home buyers, occupiers etc.

Passes can be booked via www.lagosrealestatefest.com

For Sponsorship, Speaking and Virtual exhibition opportunity, Please email arole@eventhive.ng, jamiu@eventhive.ng or Call 09085740978, 07016673316′