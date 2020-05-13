How is Africa’s largest economy responding to COVID-19?

The impact investment foundation (IIF) Webinar Series affords Impact Investors, philanthropists, donors, fund managers, government, professionals, industry leaders, business owners and civil society actors to share their insights on the impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s social, economic and political landscape.

The IIF Webinar Series will be moderate by Uloma Ike, group head, Microenterprise Bank of Industry. The panelists for the Webinar Series are; Remi Adamolekun, Executive Director, Enough is enough, Nneka Eze, partner & Nigeria director Dalberg advisors, Innocent Chukwuma, Regional director Ford Foundation & vice-chair IIF.

On this first series, the panelists appraise the impact of the COVID-19 on Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape. The spread of the virus is not yet at its peak in the country. However, the impact has been debilitating on the already fragile economy, which is causing a lot of panic in the society. Also, the various economic analysis and predictions from experts paint a very gloomy future for Nigeria. The panelists will appraise the emergency responses of the government and other stakeholders. Also, make recommendations of what must be done to save Africa’s largest economy from going into a recession.

Register to be a be part of this conversation at https:bit.ly/IIFWebinarSeries1

Date: May 20

Time:12 noon