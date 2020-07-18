Ginger Soul Lifestyle launches transformational ‘Power of One’ Youth Engagement Platform, founder births debut publication: ‘The Daring Power of One’

June 20, 2020, Ginger Soul Lifestyle Company launched its Youth Engagement

Platform powered by ARM Pensions, via a powerful and interactive virtual conference

of great minds to showcase ‘The Power Of One’. The debut ePublication The Daring Power Of One, published by the founder, Aminah Gbajabiamila – a Transformational Life Stylist was officially presented to the audience by Kemi Areola, ICT Advisor to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports. At N1,000 ONLY – the First 1,000 purchasers gain access to all launch virtual activities, and invaluable Lifetime Access to the Community via www.GingerPowerOfOne.com.

The e Conference delivered value to all stakeholders, with an impressive Speaker line up featuring an influential mix of Industry leaders, and purposeful Community Developers across generations of Baby Boomers, Generation Xers, and Millennials – including but unlimited to Tonye Cole (Cofounder Sahara Group) Audu Maikori (Chocolate City Group), David Jaiyeola (Worka Nigeria), Tope Fajingbesi (SHE-EO 100), Senami Morris (Mistress of the Mind), Dami Oniru (Africa Rising Artist), Kashiff Gbajabiamila (Traplanta), Confidence Staveley (Sisinerd), Abi Longe (Productivity Plus), Kwame Okpoku (Pajama Millionaire), Amin S. Ameen (Everything Na Art), and others…\

“To teach the concept of ‘The Power of One’, I needed something tangible that my

Young Adult audience would be able to relate to; and dare to emulate, replicate,

and triplicate even: One product / One unit of Currency / Infinity Returns.”

– Aminah Gbajabiamila, Author The Daring Power of One

The Power of One platform welcomes Young Adults (ages15-30) of African descent to an engaging family of like-minded, driven, results-oriented, and influential peers within the Ginger Soul Lifestyle Community; where the aim is to help each one discover and unleash their Power of One, holistically and unapologetically to stand firm in their power with influential impact to enable others do the same. Following the launch event, the ongoing feedback we receive has us on our toes to continue to deliver more value to our fast growing Community, and we are poised to deliver. Next up is The Power of One Read and Share Hangout – a virtual ‘Book

Club-ish’ meet up on Saturday July 18, from 3:00PM – 4:30PM WAT /10:00AM – 11:30 AM EST, where we will review and discuss excerpts from ‘The Daring Power of One’.

Per usual practice it will be a curated interactive engagement, spurring spontaneous moments to enable all attendees to participate liberally, if they choose to. To get the invite to this FREE event, interested Youths are encouraged to join the Community; which is endorsed by The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, under the leadership of the Honorable Minister Sunday Dare, and the Federal Ministry of Education, sanctioned by the Honorable Minister Emeka Nwajuba. The platform also seeks sustainable partnerships with Youth organizations, and other bodies to reach a wider audience, and perpetually expand on deliverables of The Ginger Power of One objectives. Among pioneer support entities to whom the platform is grateful are Sando Tech Limited, Femi Gbajabiamila Foundation, iCare Foundation and Akin Alabi Foundation, as well as Bella Naija and 360Nobs for publicity; and the various anonymous individuals who have sponsored deserving Youths with the gift of the eBook, and Community access.

Catching up with the founder, a mother of 2 Young Adult Sons and a Preteen Daughter,

she shares that “Life has a way of planting everything we need right at our fingertips;

but we must be wholly Self Aware to know WHY (Purpose) we need, what we need,

when we need, how we need, to enable us find ‘IT’.” Mrs. Gbajabiamila’s mission therefore is to help Young Adults get Clear and FREE to find and leverage their ‘IT’. She is self-described as an experiential Soulful Connector, who Seeks and Buys Possibilities, thriving on consistent Transformational learning and teaching via unique curated real time experiences.

“What I’m loving the most about birthing, living and sharing The Power of One principle, is the seamless ripple effects it’s already generating. The impetus to get Young Adults shifting from ‘Consumer to Producer’ mindset, with a one unit currency idea (N1,000) is more reward and fulfillment than I could ever envision.” – Aminah Gbajabiamila It is her fervent belief that we are all POSSIBLE, as is evident in the byline of the book – ‘The Daring Power Of One: 1’mPOSSIBLE. So Are You.’