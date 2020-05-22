Forbes8 Launches Nigeria’s First Digital Startup Accelerator Program To Support Business Resilience During COVID19 Pandemic

[May 11, 2020, New York, USA] Forbes8 announces Nigeria’s First Resilience Digital Startup Accelerator program. The free virtual accelerator will welcome 100 top companies from Nigeria. Founders selected for the program will undergo 4 intensive weeks of digital training to help build and scale their companies for the future. Applications are now open and close on May 26th. Apply Now

Forbes Magazine is an iconic brand that has graced our business culture for over a century (since 1917). Forbes recently launched Forbes8 – a Netflix for entrepreneurs community platform to provide access to its top business mogul community so we can show you “how to make it” and thrive as a business pioneer today.

Nigeria’s First Digital Startup Accelerator Program hosted by Forbes8 and powered by the Global Startup Ecosystem is making a historic move to train and support Nigerian small and medium size businesses and scaling startups. The Forbes8 digital accelerator program is open to all small businesses, startups, and freelancers.Startups can apply for admission to the Forbes8 digital accelerator on a rolling basis between May 5th- May 26th.

The program is free. No equity ask. No obligation.Accepted companies will have access to live virtual accelerator training for 4 weeks, access to the Forbes8 community and access to $100k in free credits and perks from AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Sendgrid.

More information on partnerships can be found by emailing the team hello@globalstartupecosystem.com.