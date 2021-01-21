EZ37 Solutions to host a free webinar on Becoming a Certified Coach

EZ37 Solutions Limited, a world-class consultancy, providing premium, proven and bespoke solutions in coaching, human resources, training and development, business planning, public sector solutions and capital solutions will host the second edition of its high-demand webinar titled ‘Guide to Becoming A Certified Coach’. It will take place on Saturday, 23 January 2021 from 6.00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. This online event is jointly promoted with BusinessDay.

The webinar will enable participants to discover what it takes to become a professional coach. Attendees will also gain exposure to the global credibility, community and opportunities that professionally certified coaching presents.

The webinar will offer five key takeaways for delegates. First, they will discover the personal benefits of becoming a Professional Coach. Next, they will learn about an accessible, flexible source of income. Third, they will get exposure to cutting-edge methods for improving the performance of individuals, teams, and organisations. Fourth, they will get in-depth understanding of how the coaching industry is expanding and how they can tap into its growth. Finally, they will be able to situate their life-long development goals within this exciting career.

The event will be facilitated by Mrs. Adaora Ayoade, CEO, EZ37 Solutions Ltd. and Mr. Samson Umurhurhu, CEO, Thrive Coaching Centre & HR Consulting Services.

Adaora is an Associate Certified Coach and a Leadership Coach. She is the President of the ICF Nigeria, the national affiliate of the International Coach Federation (ICF). A veteran HR practitioner, she has a strong passion for helping her clients gain clarity and develop their inner strength.

Samson Umurhurhu possesses extensive experience in managing the core areas of human resources and stakeholders in multinational company environments with testimonials of value-added contributions to business development and growth in difficult operating environments. Before setting up Thrive Coaching Centre, he was the Compensation & Benefits Manager, covering Asia, Oceania & Africa at Nestlé Group’s Head Office in Switzerland.

Speaking about the aims of the free webinar, Adaora Ayoade, MD/CEO, said ‘The importance of critical soft skills such as “Coaching” is emerging globally across all sectors as a must have. Coaching has the potential to support the development of individuals, organizational culture and has proven to be a collaborative approach to leadership – through empowering, enabling, fostering empathy, supporting, constructively challenging, and seeking to understand the perspectives of others. In light of the foregoing, EZ37 Solutions Limited is contributing to the knowledge base of our society by holding this free webinar in partnership with BusinessDay so everyone can discover the massive value and benefit of acquiring coaching skills.

To register, please visit http://www.ez37solutions.org/webinar/ to reserve one of the limited spaces.