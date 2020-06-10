Experience music, art, live panels at XX-CEED! virtual summer festival

Tribe XX Lab, a civic space that fosters community, balance and growth for women just announced its first-ever virtual summer festival called XX-CEED! -a three-day virtual celebration of humanity and culture, with a special focus on women, girls and black people across the globe. The summer series kicks off ONLINE from Friday 19th June to Sunday 21st June 2020. The festival will happen one weekend each month of summer.

Through exciting explorations in music, art, poetry, discussions and lectures by thought leaders in Africa and the diaspora, we will celebrate and discuss women and black people. Features include Kiki Mordi, Bassey Ikpi, Seun Kuti, Dj Babus, G.Rizo, Timothy Welbeck, Adaeze Elechi and many more.

“With this fully virtual festival we hope to XXCEED! the limitations of the global pandemic, race, religion and geographic location and bring people together, educate and entertain them safely” says Emalohi Iruobe, Founder of Tribe XX Lab.

We have chosen these dates for their specific significance. The dates in June celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day which is significant for FREEDOM. Juneteenth also marks the effective end of slavery of black people in America. Father’s Day celebrates the fathers and father figures. Celebrating fathers especially black fathers is a direct response to the systematic killing of unarmed black men in America and across the globe.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in many ways and has made the inequalities in systems around the world more glaring.

XX-CEED! Is both a call to action and encouragement; keep going, we SHALL overcome. XX-CEED! Is proudly supported by Your Rich Aunty Inc, Jameson, Absolut Vodka, Patricia Memorial Hospital and Goldmat International Ltd.

To register, follow this link: www.tribexxlab.com