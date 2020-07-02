Evaluating the Impact of Covid-19 on Corporate Social Responsibility and Marketing

In commemoration of its 10th anniversary, ThistlePraxis Consulting presents to you the second edition of its Sustainable Conversations™ webinar series, themed: ‘Evaluating the Impact of Covid-19 on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Marketing’ scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Covid-19 has indeed changed the world. The human tragedy of lost lives, broken families, and scarred communities; the economic and social changes caused by a pandemic-driven lockdown; all constitute a global legacy that will live long in our memories and influence future generations.

The pandemic is also expected to represent one of the most significant environmental changes in modern marketing history, which could potentially have a profound impact on corporate social responsibility (CSR), consumer ethics, and primary marketing touchpoints.

The COVID-19 pandemic, no doubt, offers great opportunities for businesses to engage with their CSR strategies and agendas actively. However, the pandemic has pushed many firms out of business, and if not, to the brink of collapse.

This edition will, therefore, bring together experienced leaders to engage in frank, productive and solution-oriented conversations on COVID-19 and its impact on Corporate Social Responsibility and Marketing within the Nigerian and global economy.

The conversations would:

• discuss some possible directions of how consumer ethical decision making would be shifted due to the pandemic.

• outline how marketing is being affected by COVID-19 and how this will change, not only the context of marketing but how organizations approach their strategic marketing efforts.

• argue how the pandemic offers an excellent opportunity for businesses to shift towards more genuine and authentic CSR and contribute to addressing urgent global social and environmental challenges.

• seek to understand what drives some firms to be more ethical and socially responsible, particularly when resources are restricted, and survival is under threat. What are the institutional and governance factors?

This webinar will also be a platform for CSR/Sustainability Professionals, Marketing Executives, Executive Directors/Managers, CEOs, NGO Executives, Public Sector Officials, Media & Technology Innovators and Academia to engage on the issue of sustainability and marketing from a systems perspective. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive answers to pertinent issues.

Participants interested in attending the webinar can register for FREE via: https://bit.ly/3gborG7. For more information, please send an email to thistlepraxisconsulting@gmail.com or call +234 907 461 5595

About Sustainable ConversationsTM

Sustainable Conversations™ is a Thought Leadership series facilitated by ThistlePraxis Consulting Limited, which seeks to evaluate and mainstream the discourse on Sustainability, Sustainable Development, as well as Corporate Leadership & Governance in Nigeria. Sustainable Conversations™ aims to advance the debate on areas of sustainability in different sectors through the series of editions implemented to educate further and enlighten, stimulate ideas and facilitate the formulation of relevant policies.

This platform hosts and engages a unique breed of discussants within and beyond Africa who drive conversations on Sustainable Development, Change, and Leadership across relevant sectors of the economy.

www.sustainableconvos.com

Details:

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Time: 2pm – 3.30pm West Africa Time (UTC+1)

Venue: Virtual

Host: ThistlePraxis Consulting

Media Partner: Proshare, Nigeria