Ehingbeti 2021 Post Hub Activation Report: Digital Transformation Solutions for Smart Cities

Introduction

The long-awaited Lagos State Economic Summit – EHINGBETI 2021 came to an end on the 18th of February and it birthed at least 11 new resolutions.

A few days to the event, Techuncode, a leading technology platform in partnership with the State Government organized a preparatory Hub activation at selected tech and innovative hubs within the State.

The eight-series preparatory sessions were hosted by different hubs including GoDo and helped greatly in forming part of the new resolutions that will now be addressed by the State Government ahead of the next summit.

In this post, we will be sharing a highlight of everything that went down at the various innovative hubs, although in this case at GoDo Hub.

This hub activation series held at GoDo Hub was themed – Digital Transformation Solutions for Smart Cities and featured two guest speakers.

Hosted by the hub’s strategy lead, Grace Oluchi, the session featured notable and seasoned speakers including Founder and CEO of iBez, Ommo Clark; and Founder of Boolean Labs, Idowu Akinde.

Overview on Topic

The world is rapidly changing by the day, and the changes are even faster in urban centres like Lagos which boast of a megacity dream.

Also, according to a forecast by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), approximately 70% of the world’s population will live in urban centres before 2050.

Read Also: Innovations and Gender Equality- The Truth about Leaving No Woman Behind

Lagos inclusive in the aforementioned forecast, the State government who, having nurtured a similar aspiration, is working hard to achieve a smart city that will be inclusive for all stakeholders.

On that note, the urgent need to co-create sustainable, inclusive, resilient, and safe city centres in Lagos is even more essential now than ever.

Achieving this would also mean attaining her plan to meet up with SDG 11 (safe, inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities) ahead of 2030.

More so, achieving the set goal in Lagos requires a collaborative effort by all stakeholders across the national, state, and local government level.

Even more essential is the support of non-governmental stakeholders including tech hubs, innovators, investors, developmental organizations among others.

Discuss and Resolution

Firstly, it is important to identify the different stakeholders that are largely responsible for proffering digital transformation solutions here in Lagos State.

As the case may be, key stakeholders here includes the Government, Tech Hubs, Innovators, and the entirety of the Lagos population

While most of these stakeholders share common challenges like lack of funding and poor regulatory policies; they also face other peculiar challenges respectively.

The foregoing part of this article will highlight some of these challenges attributed to each stakeholder while proffering a lasting solution.

The Government

One of the peculiar challenges that the state government is faced with in terms of building a smart city is the lack of unskilled staff.

Building a smart city, unlike any other lucrative jobs or task, requires a highly sophisticated talent bank.

This means the government would require associates who are especially skilled in areas like the Internet of Things (IoT), Broadband networking, Artificial Intelligence (AI), among other advanced specializations.

Also, the government in some cases lacks the proper advisory committee or perhaps, noteworthy advice that could actually drive the desired change.

Other notable challenges include lack of a properly set agenda/policies and in some cases, non-aligned citizen’s mindset.

Tech hubs and innovators

The problem of tech hubs is almost the same as that of innovators who mostly share similar goals and objectives.

Here, key challenges include a limited workforce, limited financial resources, as well as inability to mobilize relevant stakeholders including investors.

The general population

Again, the government is not often the problem as most people often attribute the lack of desired advancement in a State to the government; sometimes looking around and inwardly can suggest otherwise.

In this case, prominent challenges that are attributed to the general Lagos population – hindering digital transformation – include lack of civic responsibility, digital literacy gap, poor mindset, and little or no available resources.

The Resolutions (governmental)

To solve most of her challenges related to building a Smart City (or perhaps digital transformation solutions); the government must draft a clear road map and policy plan for SDG 11.

This road map should be as regards Lagos growth must be properly communicated with the general public who tends to be the biggest beneficiary in the long term.

The aspect of staff training is also essential as it will equip them with the required skills to fast-track the entire developmental process.

More importantly, the government should endeavour to create more support avenues for innovators and tech hubs who have proven over time to be a very supportive stakeholder.

The Resolutions (non-governmental)

This set of resolutions as much as it is largely attributed to tech hubs and innovators is also applicable on the side of the general public.

Firstly, independent stakeholders like tech hubs and innovators must take the lead on mobilizing the government and other relevant players in the attainment of SDG 11.

Also, education is essential, and of course, it’s not a sole duty of the government, hence, independent stakeholders must do more in terms of educating the public.

Doing the above would also translate to pushing for a more digitally inclusive and literacy society; further creating an enabling environment to fast-track or perhaps create digital transformation solutions.

Finally, all relevant stakeholders must be willing to contribute to the overall road map and policy paper which over time, serves as a guide during government transformative decision-making.

About GoDo Hub

GoDo Hub is a creative, innovative and tech-centric hub with the goal of actively participating and contributing to the growth and development of an equal, inclusive and sustainable Africa.

GoDo Hub works with multiple partners, mobilizing resources and fostering collaborations that co-create sector-specific, context-driven solutions, and programs that make direct contributions to the attainment of SDG 8, 9, and 10 in Nigeria and Africa

About Techuncode

Techuncode, formerly known as AskIfa, is an independent online tech-centric media. The brand has a clear cut mission of making tech-related contents more appealing to the African reader with the intent of encouraging them to engage more with technology and inspiring her audience to create tech solutions of their own.