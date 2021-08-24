BusinessDay, NetPlusDotCom Announce August Edition of Free Webinar for SMEs

In continuation of the year-long webinar series organized by NetPlusDotCom and BusinessDay, all is set for this month’s edition of the free SME Digital transformation webinar series on Thursday, the 26th of August, 2021 at 10am (WAT). Themed ‘Tech Solutions that Work to Grow Your Businesses (A Practical Session),’ this month’s session will focus on real time tutoring around the best tech tools that will ensure you achieve the optimum business growth.

Expanding on all the lessons provided by many tech experts over the past eight (8) months of hosting the free SME webinar, the organizers have put together a team of professionals to demonstrate in detail the use of specific tech tools that will help businesses on their digital transformation journey.

Read also: Quickteller seeks greater empowerment for SMEs as Covid-19 remains

“We are doing things a little bit differently this month, we want to show businesses in real time some functional tech tools that can quickly transform their business and foster the ultimate goal of profitability; we are so excited and I urge as many SMEs to take advantage of this learning opportunity,” said Wole Faroun, CEO of NetPlusDotCom.

The practical session will be held over Zoom and has its focus around payments, business information and digital marketing; all areas that are critical in the adoption of technology in any growing business.

The tutors for the practical session will include; Tolulope Oladiji, Senior Marketing Analyst at NetPlusDotCom; Uchechi Ihuomah, Creative Lead & Founder at Contently Curated; Onyinyechi Eze, Head of Digital Services, Business Day and Adetola Durojaiye, General Manager, Strategy, Syracuse Africa.

To register for this practical session, please visit: https://bit.ly/3xRDT2I

Follow @netplusdotcom and @businessdayng on Instagram to keep up with the latest updates about this monthly webinar series.